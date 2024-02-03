MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75

Legendary MC5 co-founder and guitarist Wayne Kramer died on Friday, February 2, 2024 from pancreatic cancer, according to his social media. He was 75 years old.
Kramer's death was original revealed on his official Instagram which shared a black and white photo of the music icon along with the caption, "Wayne S. Kramer 'PEACE BE WITH YOU' April 30, 1948 - February 2, 2024."
The account also shared this message, "Wayne Kramer passed away today peacefully from pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered for starting a revolution in music, culture, and kindness.
"If you would like to honor Wayne, donations are appreciated to his nonprofit organization, Jail Guitar Doors @jailguitardoorsusa".
