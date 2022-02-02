Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees

Nominee graphic via Duran Duran's Facebook

Judas Priest, New York Dolls, MC5, Duran Duran, Devo, Rage Against The Machine, and Pat Benatar are among the nominees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Other nominees include Beck, Kate Bush, Eminem, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti,

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

Duran Duran frontman Simon LeBon had this to say, "Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience... But for sure, this distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades. We are all extremely grateful to all of you for making this happen. "

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture", said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. "Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Related Stories

Judas Priest Splits Focus Of Breaking The Band TV Episode

Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup

Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist

Judas Priest Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates 2021 In Review

News > Judas Priest