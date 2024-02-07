Frank Turner Announces Undefeated Tour

Frank Turner and his long-standing band The Sleeping Souls will be hitting the road this spring for U.S. headline tour in support of his forthcoming album, "Undefeated."
The Undefeated Tour is set to kick off on May 23rd in Harrisburg, PA at XL Live and will run through June 22nd where it wraps up in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore.
The trek will feature support from Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners and Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman in select markets. See the dates and stream the "Do One" video below:
05/23 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live (w/ Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman) =
05/25 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling ~
05/26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *
05/28 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theatre ^
05/29 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore ^
05/31 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^
06/01 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater ^
06/03 - Denver, CO - Summit ^
06/04 - Denver, CO - Summit ^
06/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^
06/07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^
06/08 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
06/10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom ^
06/11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA ^
06/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^
06/14 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin ^
06/15 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ^
06/17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^
06/18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^
06/20 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall ^
06/21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! ^=
06/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore ^
= - Non-Live Nation date
~ - Festival date
* - w/ Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
^ - w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
