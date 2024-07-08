Frank Turner Raises Over $18,000 For Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

(Clarion Call Media) As he approaches the landmark of his sold out, 3000th show at Alexandra Palace in London, UK on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Frank Turner recently partnered with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund on the first leg of his U.S. Undefeated tour to raise $18,158 through a sweepstakes for one of the acclaimed British singer-songwriter's personal tour guitars. During the tour, over 500 fans across America entered in a chance to win a Epiphone Hummingbird Studio Acoustic-Electric guitar in faded cherry signed by Turner. The funds donated nightly were distributed and used to provide financial grants for music industry professionals in need of mental health care.

"We're blown away by Frank's level of commitment and support," said Aric Steinberg, EVP-Development/Artist Relations | Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. "His consistency and willingness to make this campaign a success is truly remarkable and demonstrates his generous nature. I had the pleasure of meeting him at the start of the campaign and he's a genuinely kindhearted person; we're so grateful to have him as a supporter, and I can speak for all of the artists who will now receive mental health care when I say, 'thank you!' to Frank."

Turner had the following to share as well: "I was honoured to have Sweet Relief as part of the U.S. tour lately; the work they do is commendable in every way, lending a hand is the least I could do. I'm also proud that my audience raised such a great amount of money for the cause. It will make a huge difference to people who need it."

Additionally, Turner recently announced another leg of shows in North America for the fall. Kicking off at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday, August 27, the second leg will take in 11 evenings across the U.S. midwest and select markets in Canada, all in the lead-up to Turner's celebrated Lost Evenings VII Festival taking place in Toronto, ON at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort from September 19-22.

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls will be making the following North American appearances in 2024. Dates below.

AUGUST

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

28 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

30 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *

SEPTEMBER

03 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

05 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center *

06 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *

07 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *

08 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *

12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

19-22 - Toronto, ON - Lost Evenings VII Festival at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort ~

* - w/ Bedouin Soundclash, Bridge City Sinners

~ - Festival date

