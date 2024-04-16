Frank Turner To Attempt The World Record For Most Shows Played In Different Cities In 24 Hours

(Clarion Call Media) As he approaches two huge landmarks - his 3000th show and the release of his upcoming tenth album, Undefeated, on Friday, May 3 - Frank Turner today announces details of a unique challenge. On May 4, he will embark on the first-ever Music Venue Trust world record attempt to play the most shows in different cities in 24 hours by playing fifteen shows across the UK.

The rules are simple: In a timeframe of 24 hours, Turner has to play 15 solo shows, with each set running for a minimum of 20 minutes. The previous [official] record is held by Hunter Hayes with 10 shows, and before that it was The Flaming Lips with eight. But there's a serious point too: The challenge will support grassroots venues and independent record stores across the country. To attend one of the shows, purchase an album and ticket here. Turner's effort will be supported by London's No. 1 Taxi app FREENOW, who will be providing e-taxis for him to complete the almost 500-mile journey, which runs from Liverpool to Southampton.

Turner says, "With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I've never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge - I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake. For the release of my tenth studio album, 'Undefeated', I will be making an attempt at a world record: the most number of shows in different cities in 24 hours. It's not just self-promotion either. We're working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It's going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!"

Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd adds, "We are delighted to support Frank Turner's attempt to set the official Music Venue Trust world record for the most gigs played in 24 hours. With the help of FREENOW black cabs, Frank will be criss-crossing the nation hitting some of the country's finest grassroots music venues for an action-packed day which promises to set the global standard for dedication to live music."

The schedule will hit the following venues:

SATURDAY, MAY 5

12.30 p.m. - Liverpool, Jacaranda - instore

2.30 p.m. - Huddersfield, Parish - outstore for Vinyl Tap

4:00 p.m. - Leeds, Boom - outstore for Crash

6:00 p.m. - Sheffield, The Foundry - outstore for Bear Tree

7.30 p.m. - Chesterfield, Gasoline - outstore for Tailbird

9:00 p.m. - Nottingham, Saltbox - outstore for Rough Trade

10.30 p.m. - Birmingham, RMBL - outstore for Eclipse Records

SUNDAY, MAY 5

12.00 a.m. - Leamington Spa, Temperance - outstore for Head

2:00 a.m. - Leighton Buzzard, Crooked Crow Bar - outstore for Black Circle Records

4:00 a.m. - London, Underworld - outstore for Rough Trade

6:00 a.m. - Kingston, Banquet Records

7.30 a.m. - Aldershot, West End Centre - outstore for 101 Collectors

9:00 a.m. - Portsmouth, Staggeringly Good Brewery - outstore for Pie & Vinyl

10.30 a.m. - Winchester - The Railway - outstore for Pie & Vinyl

12:00 p.m. - Southampton, The Brook - outstore for Vinilio

Related Stories

Frank Turner Reflects On A Lost Teenage Romance With 'Letters'

Frank Turner Goes Power-Pop With 'Girl From The Record Shop'

Frank Turner Recruits Henry Rollins And More For Lost Evenings VII Festival

Frank Turner Announces Undefeated Tour

News > Frank Turner