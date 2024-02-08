Slipknot and Limp Bizkit DJs Recruited By Kaosis For 'It All Comes Down'

(Rail Records) Kaosis called in the Titans of Turntables, Sid Wilson, and DJ Lethal to take their new single, It All Comes Down, to bombastic levels of Nu. Undoubtedly, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit were two of the biggest influences on the formation of Nu Metal. Between them, the bands defined the characteristics of the genre. One of the characteristics is the use of turntablists as a sonic layer. DJ Lethal and Sid Wilson are the forefathers of nu-metal scratching and revolutionized heavy metal in the process.

Lethal and Wilson have two very distinct approaches to their craft with Lethal being a bonafide Hip Hop icon from his time in HOUSE OF PAIN and WILSON having a more abstract and visceral approach to sound creation. The collaboration of these two distinctly different sounds forges a fresh new dimension to Kaosis' luscious soundscape.

Djinnobi, Kaosis' Lead Guitarist, said, "This track is monumental for us, we are massive fans of both the Knot and Bizkit. To work with these revolutionaries was life-changing".

It All Comes Down delivers lucid dream-like verses that ebb and flow before releasing the audience into a rolling oceanic chorus. A chorus that is already fast becoming a Festival crowd favorite with its huge sing-along chorus and earworm vocal hook.

Kinoni, hype dancer, said "Even if the crowd hasn't heard the song before by the end of the song they are all going Apesh*t singing the hook and waving their arms with us. It's crazy infectious!"

Xen, Kaosis singer, and producer, said "It All Comes Down is about consequences. Appreciate what you have today because tomorrow it could all be gone".

It All Comes Down is a feature single from the forthcoming sophomore record, We Are The Future. The new Kaosis record features Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge/ Hedpe) on drums and Peredur Ap Gywnedd from Pendulum plays guitar.

Kaosis also worked with some hugely influential studio personnel on We Are the Future. The amp engineering was handled by Logan Mader (ex-Machinehead/ Soulfly). Logan has worked extensively with 5FDP, Gojira, and Fear Factory. Mader played a dominant role in keeping the overall guitar tones authentic to the Burn My Eyes era of Nu- Metal.

We are the Future was Mastered by Howie Weinberg. Weinberg has 21 Grammys to his name and has mastered the biggest names in metal and rock including Nirvanas' Nevermind, Deftones' White Pony, Metallicas' Master of Puppets, Slayers Reign in Blood, Panteras Cowboys from Hell and LIMP Bizkits Significant Other.

