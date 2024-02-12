Totally Tubular Festival Expanded Due To High Demand

(SRO) The recently announced Totally Tubular Festival will not only make its North American debut this summer but is now adding additional markets due to impressive ticket sales. "Sales in our initial 17 markets have been so strong, that I decided to add new markets, and invite more friends to the party," says Jon Pleeter CPO (Chief Party Officer) of TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL. Tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10:00am local time.

The festival features artists that exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the early to mid-1980's thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV; the genre has also seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. The artists performing on the 2024 tour include THOMAS DOLBY, THOMPSON TWINS' TOM BAILEY, MODERN ENGLISH (select markets), MEN WITHOUT HATS, THE ROMANTICS, BOW WOW WOW, TOMMY TUTONE (select markets), and THE PLIMSOULS. WANG CHUNG has been added to the Huntsville, AL and Washington DC shows.

"This event will be an explosion of fun and excitement, from the opening note to the final curtain!! It is truly an honour to be a part of the 2024 Totally Tubular Festival and share the stage with our illustrious contemporaries from the greatest decade of new wave music!! Come join us and sing-along to all the hits!!" -Ivan Doroschuk, Men Without Hats

"I have talked many times with Thomas Dolby about the chance of touring together and, at last, we have arranged a great list of dates in North America. The Totally Tubular Tour has an amazing line-up of great artists from the golden era of 80s music and I can't wait to see you all. Best wishes, Tom Bailey." -Tom Bailey, Thompson Twins

"Dig out your old rollerblades. Fire up the Delorean. Or just pull on a white glove and moonwalk over to the Totally Tubular Festival!" -Thomas Dolby

"Best way to spend a hot summer night...Great bands playing great music...Totally Tubular...That's What We Like About You! Keep on rocking and we will see you there!" -The Romantics

"This package has never been done! It will be the first time sharing the stage with some of our favorite acts. We're stoked!!" -Tommy Tutone

"The Totally Tubular Festival is gonna be a LOT of fun! I am looking forward to greeting our fans and sharing a stage with my friends in other bands who are also along for this EPIC ride! I hope everyone who comes out has a most Bitchin' time! I know I will!" -Eddie Munoz (Guitar & Vox), The Plimsouls

"I'm really looking forward to bringing The Plimsouls' special brand of power-pop garage rock to the people. Can't wait for folks across North America to see AND hear this great band." -Garret Vandermolen (Bass & Vox), The Plimsouls

Here are the TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL tour dates:

6/25 - Seattle - Remlinger Farms *NEW SHOW*

6/27 - Sacramento - Hard Rock Live *NEW SHOW*

6/28 - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl

6/29 - Los Angeles - YouTube Theater

6/30 - Oakland - Fox Theatre

7/3 - Phoenix - Arizona Financial Theatre

7/6 - Denver - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

7/9 - Irving, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

7/10 - Houston - 713 Music Hall

7/12 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheatre *NEW SHOW*

7/13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

7/14 - Washington, DC - Anthem *NEW SHOW*

7/16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

7/17 - Boston - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

7/18 - New York, NY - Pier 17

7/19 - Atlantic City - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

7/20 - Bushkill, PA - Poconos Park Amphitheatre

7/23 - Montreal, QUE - Place Bell

7/24 - Toronto, ONT - Great Canadian Casino Resort

7/26 - Detroit - Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

7/27 - Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center

7/28 - Cleveland - Blossom Music Center *NEW SHOW*

