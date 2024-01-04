Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer

(SRO) TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL will debut in 17 markets across North America starting June 28 in Santa Barbara, CA and wrapping up July 27 in Cincinnati, OH, it was announced today (January 4).

The festival features artists that exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the early to mid-1980's thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV; the genre has also seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. The artists performing on the 2024 tour include THOMAS DOLBY, THOMPSON TWINS' TOM BAILEY, MODERN ENGLISH, MEN WITHOUT HATS, THE ROMANTICS, BOW WOW WOW, TOMMY TUTONE (select markets), and THE PLIMSOULS.

"This is a dream lineup for those who love the music of the early 1980's, and for those who want to relive the days when life was...plain and simply--a total party," says Jon Pleeter, CPO (Chief Party Officer) of TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL. "You wore dayglow, you wore parachute pants, you had big hair, perms and more perms, mullets, leg warmers, along with tons of buttons and lots of rubber bracelets. You wore sunglasses at night. The choruses were big, and the hooks were bigger-the party didn't end."

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go towards food banks locally in each market.

TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL tour dates include:

6/28 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre

6/30 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

7/3 - Phoenix - Arizona Financial Theatre

7/6 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

7/9 - Irving, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

7/10 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

7/13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

7/16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

7/17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

7/18 - New York, NY - Pier 17

7/19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

7/20 - Bushkill, PA - Poconos Park Amphitheatre

7/23 - Laval, QUE - Place Bell

7/24 - Missisauga, ONT - GCT Theatre

7/26 - Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

7/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center Amphitheatre

