Singled Out: ONOFF's What Matters Most

ONOFF are marking Valentine's Day with the release of their new single "What Matters Most", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the new track. Here is the story:

Greatly inspired by the passing of a family member in the band, this string quartet driven rock anthem mentions topics of Love, Loss, Winners & Losers.. The first co-written track produced by the band has a reminiscence of a Lennon & McCartney style contradictory lyric with the ying & yang in full effect.. For an example "I've got to admit it's getting better, a little better all the time, it can't get no worse". What Matters Most has an ambience of an early U2 eighty's guitar sound accompanied by the harmonious group vocals of The Police..

The inspiration for the song came after Stevie's (drummer) mother passed away. "I came up with the initial concept for the song right after my Mother's funeral a few years back. As I made a speech at the top of the altar, I looked down at a packed Church. People were gathered outside as there was no room left inside. This was a testament to how much she was loved by everyone. In comparison, I attended a funeral the year before where the church was completely empty. The man was selfish and angry throughout life & treated people like sh*t. He also enjoyed a lavish lifestyle full of materialistic things. The contrast of these two funerals resonated with me greatly."

In the end, all we have when we leave this world is people's memories and impressions of us. The materialistic things we cannot take to the next life. When it really boils down to it.. As the chorus goes.. "What matters most is on the inside, what matters most is in your heart!"

