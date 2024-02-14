Frank Turner Recruits Henry Rollins And More For Lost Evenings VII Festival

(Clarion Call Media) Frank Turner's award-winning festival, Lost Evenings, is heading to Canada for the first time from September 19-22, 2024 for its seventh installment. The four-day festival will take place at the brand new Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto and the main supports for the event have been announced.

Providing direct support to Frank's Acoustic Duo set on Thursday, September 19 is the punk rock veteran Henry Rollins with his legendary spoken word performance. Then on Friday, September 20, Canadian garage punk band NOBRO will support Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls playing songs from the First Five albums. Supporting Saturday, September 21 on the Hard Core night featuring songs from the new album Undefeated is Ontario's very own The Dirty Nil, and finally helping to close the festival on Sunday, September 22 ahead of Turner's Greatest Hits night is the one-and-only Bedouin Soundclash. Further support bands for the Main Stage, plus all activity across the weekend, is still to be announced.

Turner says of the main supports: "Another year of 'Lost Evenings' and I am as ever totally stoked on the main stage supports we've managed to put together. My new best friends Bedouin Soundclash will be showing us how it's done on Sunday. Canadian punk legends The Dirty Nil will destroy all before them on Saturday. On Friday, we have one of the best newer bands from the Great White North, Nobro. And then on the Thursday, I am beyond honoured to announce that the one and only hardcore punk rock founding father Henry Rollins will be sharing his wisdom with the crowd. See you there!"

Having successfully sold-out events in previous years in London, Berlin, Boston and Anaheim, California, Lost Evenings is a multi-stage event which will occupy many rooms of the new venue, providing a full program of live music, panels, workshops and more.

Running concurrently to the Main Stage across the weekend will be the second stage named as the Nick Alexander Stage. Named after the merchandise manager and long-time friend of Turner's, who was tragically killed in the Paris, Bataclan attack in 2015, the stage plays host to some of the best emerging acts, personally selected by Turner.

Augmenting the evening live performances will be a full program of additional activities under the banner of Last Minutes. These include pop-ups, open-mic sessions, and the Xtra Mile Recordings daytime showcase, as well as panels, masterclasses and workshops where leading industry insiders, musicians, experts and music professionals offer insight and advice to audiences. More information to come.

Thursday, September 19

Acoustic Duo Set with Matt Nasir and Henry Rollins Spoken Word

Friday, September 20

Losing Days: The First Five Albums and Nobro

Saturday, September 21

Hard Core: New Album, Undefeated, with a punk rock set and The Dirty Nil

Sunday, September 22

Greatest Hits set and Bedouin Soundclash

The success of Frank Turner's Lost Evenings Festival has been built steadily since 2017 as the festival continues to cement its reputation as an event with community and camaraderie at its core. The first two years were held at London's Roundhouse and surrounding Camden venues, before its international debut at Boston's House Of Blues in 2019. 2020's event was due to take place in Berlin but was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic. It returned in 2021 to the Roundhouse in London, and finally made it to Berlin Columbiahalle the year after.

All events sold out in advance, with this year's festival at House Of Blues, Anaheim, California selling out nine months in advance. Crowds packed out all the daytime satellite events, each stage from start to finish, and of course coming together each evening to share and rejoice in four very different performances from Turner.

Lost Evenings won the AIM Best Independent Festival award in 2017.

