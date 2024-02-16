Keane Reveal Details Of 'Hopes and Fears Remastered 20th Anniversary Celebrations'

(Reybee) Exactly 20 years after its initial release on May 10th, Keane announce full details of their forthcoming special remastered version of Hopes and Fears, undoubtedly one of the best debut albums ever.

The band also take to the road this year to embark on a full world tour. U.S, dates include LA's prestigious Greek Theatre on Sept. 5th, Nashville's fabled The Ryman Auditorium on September 15th and NYC's legendary Radio City Music Hall on September 24th. UK and Irish dates include two huge and extremely special shows at London's O2 Arena on May 10th and 11th.

Making up this 20th anniversary celebratory release, comes a special version of the original album remastered and cut by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios, as well as the unveiling of B-Sides, previously unreleased demos and rarities. 5.1 Dolby Atmos mixes come from David Kosten.

Hopes and Fears was a landmark album for Keane and has set all kinds of records in the process. It's one of the best-selling albums in UK chart history having sold over 2.5 million in the UK in its first year, and a million in the USA propelled by their absolutely classic song "Somewhere Only We Know". Hopes and Fears is 9x platinum in the UK, a remarkable achievement. The album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

On the same day as the box set release, the band play the first of two London 02 Arena shows as part of a world tour that kicks off April 1st in Mexico City before reaching Europe and the UK. Their U.S. tour starts off in September at UC Berkeley's Greek Theatre on September 4th and concludes at Washington, DC's The Anthem. More dates are to be announced.

FORMATS:

- 1 LP Galaxy Vinyl (Original Album Remastered)

- 2LP Coloured Vinyl (Original Album Remastered + B-Sides & Rarities)

- 3CD (Original Album Remastered + B-Sides & Rarities + Demos)

- Limited Edition Box Set Deluxe Edition (Numbered commemorative ticket, Hopes And Fears notebook, band silhouette print envelope containing 2 postcards designed by Dave Lupton (1 signed) fold out postcard frame, 3CD, 7" Love Actually vinyl single, printed inner bag w/ handwritten lyrics & wall poster)

- 2CD Live (Original Album Remastered & Live Recordings from Mexico City 2024)

- Digital (All audio available on all DSPs)

