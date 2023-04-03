Walker Hayes To Headline The 3rd Annual Hudson Valley Rodeo

(Radio Woodstock) The 3rd annual Hudson Valley Rodeo returns to Keane Stud in Amenia, NY on Saturday, September 16, 2023, featuring an evening concert by Grammy nominated Country Music Star Walker Hayes. The event is presented by the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization and powered by the Silo Ridge Community Foundation, both of which are tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organizations. All net proceeds from this community event will benefit the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization and its programs.
One of the top streaming artists in Country Music, Walker Hayes' hit song, "Fancy Like" topped every country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than 6 months at the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs, hit number 1 at country radio, was featured in a nationwide Applebee's commercial and gave Hayes his first GRAMMY Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song...all with a song about the simple joys of a date night at Applebee's with his high school sweetheart, now wife, of 17 years. Since "Fancy Like" was released, Hayes' album Country Stuff the Album has become one of the top country albums in sales and streams in the genre, and is currently the only RIAA certified album in country music released last year. The album also spawned the follow up single "AA," which was just certified Platinum. Hayes' success continues to transcend genres, with the release of a new version of current single "Y'all Life" featuring R&B/pop superstar Ciara. Additional cross-genre collaborations include the track "High Heels" featuring international rap/hip hop star Flo Rida and "Jesus' Fault" featuring Christian rock artist Zach Williams.
The rodeo, hosted in the picturesque area of northern Dutchess County, celebrates western heritage and features some of the best in Barrel Racing, Roping, Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding in the Northeast. Some of the best cowboys from the east will compete against western cowboys in a nationwide competition of top hands. The rodeo kicks off with a mutton bustin' contest which is always a fan favorite!
Doors open at noon with family friendly activities, followed by the rodeo at 3 pm and the concert at 7 pm.
Pre-rodeo family activities include rodeo clowns, stick horse rodeo competition for young kids, barrel racing demonstrations, rodeo roping clinic, animal care conversations, face-painting, meet and greet photo opportunities with cowboys and cowgirls, and music from local country music artists.
There will be a variety of local food trucks and libations for the adults as well as local western country themed vendors.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10 am. The rodeo sold out in advance last year, so fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early at HudsonValleyRodeo.com or @HudsonValleyRodeo.
