Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography

Legendary Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen will be releasing his autobiography "Brothers" via Harper Collins on October 22, 2024, according to the publisher's website.

The cover art and details of the book are still be revealed by the publisher. So far that they have only shared the title, as well as the release date and the fact that the book will total 384 pages.

Alex co-founded the legendary band Van Halen with his brother, the late guitar icon Eddie Van Halen, in their hometown of Pasadena, California in the early 1970s.

The original incarnation of the group was called Mammoth, but was later changed to Van Halen after frontman David Lee Roth and bassist/vocalist Micahel Anthony joined the group.

