.

Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography

Michael Angulia | 02-18-2024
Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography

Legendary Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen will be releasing his autobiography "Brothers" via Harper Collins on October 22, 2024, according to the publisher's website.

The cover art and details of the book are still be revealed by the publisher. So far that they have only shared the title, as well as the release date and the fact that the book will total 384 pages.

Alex co-founded the legendary band Van Halen with his brother, the late guitar icon Eddie Van Halen, in their hometown of Pasadena, California in the early 1970s.

The original incarnation of the group was called Mammoth, but was later changed to Van Halen after frontman David Lee Roth and bassist/vocalist Micahel Anthony joined the group.

Related Stories
Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography

Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen

Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

David Lee Roth Rants Against Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!

News > Van Halen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography- Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate Gilby Clarke- more

AC/DC Add Dates To PWR UP Tour- Foreigner Icon Lou Gramm Has Mixed Feelings About Rock Hall Nomination- more

Reviews

Live: Small Island Big Song

Matisyahu - Hold The Fire

Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2

On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024

Latest News

Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography

Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate Gilby Clarke

Ashley McBryde Appears On CBS Sunday Morning

The Hellacopters Release 'Let's Talk Grande Rock Revisited' Documentary

Mother Mother 'Explode!' With New Video As Album Arrives

Kamelot Add Leg To Awaken The World Tour

blur's Parklife 30th Anniversary Special Edition Coming On Record Store Day

Horizon Theory Have 'Nowhere To Go' Ahead Of Cold and Orgy Tour