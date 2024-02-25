Amaranthe Unleash 'The Catalyst'

Amaranthe have released a music video for their song "The Catalyst", which is the title track to their just released studio album that hit stores last Friday via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band had this to say, "The proverbial eagle has landed! After a few years of hard toil, sweat and at least a small amount of blood, we are enormously proud and downright electrified to know that our newborn and latest album - The Catalyst is available worldwide!

"This has truly been a journey of pure passion and creative experimentation, along with a dose of soul-searching for good measure. We hope that you will find it to your taste, and if you do - don't forget to stop by The Catalyst World Tour when it hits a town near YOU!"

Related Stories

Amaranthe Deliver New Song 'Find Life'

Amaranthe Release 'BOOM!1' Video

News > Amaranthe