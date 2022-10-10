.

Amaranthe Deliver New Song 'Find Life'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-09-2022

Amaranthe have released a brand new single called "Find Life" as they prepare to kick off their European coheadlining tour with Beyond the Black tonight (October 10th) in Vienna.

Olof Morck had this to say about the song, "'Find Life' sees Amaranthe exploring a more somber and mature mood, all while keeping our trademark high energy rhythms and explosive riffs.

"Ethereal layers of keyboards meld seamlessly with a modern pumping bass line, topped off with some of the greatest vocal performances from vocalists Elize Ryd and Nils Molin yet.

"After quite some time we have reunited with video director and longtime Amaranthe collaborator Patric Ullaeus, for a video that is both intimate and explosive. We wanted to scale things down, and focus entirely on the individuals of the band, and Patric delivered as always!"

