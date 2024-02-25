Frank Turner Goes Power-Pop With 'Girl From The Record Shop'

Frank Turner has released a brand new song called "Girl From The Record Shop." The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Undefeated," which will arrive on May 3rd.

"'Girl From The Record Shop' is a little power-pop flight of fancy, a teenage dream of romance for my inner music nerd, complete with an admission of my inevitable adolescent failure," Turner says. "Short, sharp and to the point."

Turner will be hitting the road for a U.S. headline tour in May and June to support the new album. Clarion Call Media sent over these details: Kicking off on Thursday, May 23 at XL Live in Harrisburg, PA, Turner's Undefeated Tour will feature his long-standing band The Sleeping Souls and hit markets across the south, midwest, west coast and east coast, and culminate in an appearance at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, June 22.

The tour will feature support from Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners and Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman in select markets. Prior to the tour, Turner will be performing as part of the SXSW Music and Arts Festival in Austin, TX and Shamrock Rebellion with Flogging Molly in March on a handful of dates.

The Main Stage artists for Turner's upcoming Lost Evenings VII Festival in Toronto, Ontario from September 19-22 at The Theatre at The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto have also been announced, which include punk legend Henry Rollins, NOBRO, The Dirty Nil, Bedouin Soundclash, Martha Wainwright, Murder By Death, Northcote and The OBGMs.

Frank Turner will be making the following North American appearances during 2024. Dates below.

MARCH

11 - Austin, TX - SXSW (Xtra Mile Showcase at The Backyard at Downright Austin) ~

15 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic @

16 - Silverado, CA - Oak Canyon Park #

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center #

MAY

23 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live (w/ Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman) =

25 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling ~

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

28 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theatre ^

29 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore ^

31 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

JUNE

01 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater ^

03 - Denver, CO - Summit ^

04 - Denver, CO - Summit ^

05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^

07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

08 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom ^

11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA ^

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

14 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin ^

15 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ^

17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^

18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

20 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall ^

21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! ^=

22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore ^

SEPTEMBER

19-22 - Toronto, ON - Lost Evenings VII Festival at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort ~

@ - w/ PET NEEDS, Skinny Lister

# - Shamrock Rebellion with Flogging Molly

= - Non-Live Nation date

~ - Festival date

* - w/ Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

^ - w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

