John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette Lead Oceans Calling Festival

(Giant Noise) Oceans Calling Festival is pleased to announce its much-anticipated 2023 lineup with headliners John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette, taking place September 29-October 1 on the iconic Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach.

The festival's second installment brings fans over 40 artists across three stages, featuring festival co-founders, partners, and local legends O.A.R. alongside performances by Weezer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads, and many more.

The entire lineup and by-day breakout can be found here, and tickets will be available via Presale on Thursday, March 16 at 10 am ET with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets. Oceans Calling Festival is excited to return to the shores of Ocean City and looks forward to bringing fans top-tier live music as well as an incredible culinary experience that will be a weekend for the books!

Globally acclaimed chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will present cooking demos that celebrate the region hosted by actor and epicurean Jason Biggs! Fans will also be offered concessions throughout the fest from local food vendors. Additionally, the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within each Oceans Calling Festival ticket purchase, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

