EMF and Jesus Jones Announce Coheadline Tour Dates

EMF and Jesus Jones have announced that they will teaming up for a brief co-headline tour in the UK this coming October. Sonic PR sent over these details: Yes. Right Here, Right Now two of the 90's most enduring alternative-rock acts are delighted to confirm they will be going toe-to-toe on what's shaping up to be an Unbelievable run of shows together.

Taking over big rooms in Manchester, Bristol, plus a major date at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum this October, the co-headliners will be sharing a bill for the first time ever. A tour that promises Great Things, EMF and Jesus Jones will also be joined by very Special Guests: Echobelly for the Manchester and London legs of the tour.

Expressing their excitement for the Autumn tour, James and Ian of EMF state: "We are so happy to finally be announcing these very special shows with our long term friends Jesus Jones, it's been very hard keeping this news a secret! From EMF at these shows you can expect all the old hits with an added couple of bangers from our new album 'The Beauty and the Chaos'".

Echoing their sentiments in a year where Jesus Jones celebrate their 35th Anniversary, frontman Mike Edwards adds: "People always assume EMF and us were great rivals - nothing could be further from the truth, we've been best friends for more than thirty years! Then, the same people always assume we must have been on the same bill, loads of times. Incredibly, it has NEVER happened before, until now. These shows are going to be fantastic - and having Echobelly on the bill too - it's a brilliant line-up."

25/10/2024 - Manchester O2 Ritz*

26/10/2024 - London O2 Kentish Town Forum*

27/10/2024 - Bristol Marble Factory

* w/ Echobelly

