(AFM) Rhapsody Of Fire have released a music video for their new single "Challenge The Wind", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on May 31st.
Mastermind Alex Staropoli had this to say, "The new Rhapsody Of Fire single "Challenge The Wind" is another strong musical statement from the band. Speed, energy, orchestrations, shredding guitars, amazing vocals and choirs; truly epic and divine music. Expect to be blown away, the entire album will shake you to your core!"
'Challenge The Wind' was produced by Alex Staropoli and mixed by Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan), who is responsible for the homogeneous sound of the ten songs' elaborate arrangements. As first single releases prove, one can be sure: Rhapsody Of Fire's fast-paced adventure is set to continue with undiminished intensity!
Challenge The Wind' tracklist:
01. Challenge the Wind
02. Whispers of Doom
03. The Bloody Pariah
04. Vanquished by Shadows
05. Kreel's Magic Staff
06. Diamond Claws
07. Black Wizard
08. A Brave New Hope
09. Holy Downfall
10. Mastered by the Dark
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'- Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album- Judas Priest- more
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert- Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Overcompensate' Video
Burning Witches Share Video For Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic 'Shot In The Dark'
Foghat Reveal 'Slow Ride' Video From New Live Package
Rhapsody Of Fire 'Challenge The Wind' With New Video
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'
Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More
Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party
Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer