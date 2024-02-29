Rhapsody Of Fire 'Challenge The Wind' With New Video

(AFM) Rhapsody Of Fire have released a music video for their new single "Challenge The Wind", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on May 31st.

Mastermind Alex Staropoli had this to say, "The new Rhapsody Of Fire single "Challenge The Wind" is another strong musical statement from the band. Speed, energy, orchestrations, shredding guitars, amazing vocals and choirs; truly epic and divine music. Expect to be blown away, the entire album will shake you to your core!"

'Challenge The Wind' was produced by Alex Staropoli and mixed by Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan), who is responsible for the homogeneous sound of the ten songs' elaborate arrangements. As first single releases prove, one can be sure: Rhapsody Of Fire's fast-paced adventure is set to continue with undiminished intensity!

Challenge The Wind' tracklist:

01. Challenge the Wind

02. Whispers of Doom

03. The Bloody Pariah

04. Vanquished by Shadows

05. Kreel's Magic Staff

06. Diamond Claws

07. Black Wizard

08. A Brave New Hope

09. Holy Downfall

10. Mastered by the Dark

