Rhapsody Of Fire Reveal 'Mastered By The Dark' Lyric Video

(All Noir) Rhapsody Of Fire are celebrating the release of their much-awaited and critically acclaimed, new studio epos 'Challenge The Wind' via AFM Records by sharing lyric video for their final single, the album closing track "Mastered by the Dark".

For more than thirty years, Rhapsody Of Fire have been able to rely on one thing: there's nothing half-hearted about this band. The Italian masters of their craft can look back at an impressive catalogue of 14 studio albums, three EPs and two live recordings to date, all marked by lots of heart and soul, passion and a virtually inexhaustible wealth of ideas. Since 1993, mastermind and founder Alex Staropoli has been hailed as the creator of the film score metal genre and his band as one of the most charismatic acts worldwide. In addition, Staropoli has enlisted a highly creative first-rate guitarist in Roby De Micheli, who joined the fold in 2011, contributing lots of gritty metal riffs and virtuoso solos to contrast the band's symphonic orchestral style.

'Challenge The Wind' marks Rhapsody Of Fire's most fast-paced rager to date, as the composer and keybordist Staropoli recently revealed: "Compared to all previous Rhapsody Of Fire releases, the current album consists exclusively of up-tempo numbers, not a single ballad in sight. None of our other records have featured as much pure, unadulterated metal as 'Challenge The Wind'!"

