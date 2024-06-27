Poison Plan To Tour Next Year

80's glam rock veterans Poison are making plans to hit the road for a tour next year, according to a social media post that drummer Rikki Rockett shared earlier this week.
Rockett took to Facebook on Monday (June 24th) and shared, "Poison will be touring in 2025. As usual, there will be no backing tracks. Live, raw and uncut. Warts and all."
Rikki's comments follow what frontman Bret Michaels revealed to fans during a Q&A session on the Rock Legends Cruise XI back in March. He told the crowd, "When we go back, I think in 2025, it's always been, to me, all-original Poison. We'll have C.C and Bobby and Rikki and myself and go do another big stadium tour and arena tour in 2025."
Bret said of balancing his solo career with Poison, "For me, what it is, we do about a couple of years solo, and then we'll go out and do 35 or 40 dates with Poison. And we set it up, we schedule it."
The band's last major tour was when they took part in Motley Crue and Def Leppard's blockbuster Stadium Tour.
