Sublime With Rome Announces The Farewell Tour

(Facci) Sublime with Rome, announces the dates for The Farewell Tour kicking oﬀ April 11th, just after the release of their ﬁnal single "Love Is Dangerous" on April 5th. The ﬁnal farewell self-titled Sublime with Rome album will follow later this year.

The touring members for this ﬁnal leg will consist of Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen (Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown) on the bass, and Gabrial McNair (No Doubt, Green Day), on the trombone/keys.

Rome says, "I'm beyond excited to announce our upcoming farewell tour! As we gear up to hit your city, the excitement is brewing. Get ready for an epic night ﬁlled with not only the Sublime hits but a special focus on never-before-heard SWR originals. This tour is a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible journey we've had together with our fans. Join us for an unforgettable evening as we reminisce and create lifelong memories. Let's make this farewell tour one for the books!"

Tour Dates

4/11/24 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Live Tulsa

4/12/24 - Gonzales, TX - Cattle Country Music Fest

4/19/24 - Ledyard, CT - Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

4/20/24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live

4/26/24 - Tucson, AZ - Pima County Fair

4/27/24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

4/28/24 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

5/10/24 - Maui, HI - The MayJah RayJah 2024

5/11/24 - Honolulu, HI - Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

5/31/24 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley

6/15/24 - Valdosta, GA - Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/10/24 - Victoriaville, QC - Rock La Cauze

8/14/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoor

8/15/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana State Fair

8/16/24 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor

8/17/24 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Indiana

8/22/24 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

8/23/24 - Toronto, ON - Venue TBA

8/24/24 - New York, NY - Pier 17

8/25/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

8/28/24 - Hanover, MD - The HALL @ Live!

8/29/24 - Manteo, NC - Venue TBA

8/30/24 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

8/31/24 - Charleston, SC - Fireﬂy Distillery

9/1/24 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5/24 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

9/12/24 - McHenry, IL - Rise Up McHenry

9/14/24 - Kansas City, MO - Power & Light

Related Stories

Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome Lead Alta Music Festival Lineup

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome Announce Summer Traditions Tour

News > Sublime With Rome