Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome Lead Alta Music Festival Lineup

(IVPR) Monterey-based festival promoter Good Vibez Presents is proud to announce the return of the Alta Music Festival to Avila Beach, California, over the weekend of September 23-24, 2023.

Taking place at the beautiful Avila Beach Resort, just south of San Luis Obispo, Alta Music Festival will be nestled between a picturesque coastline and stunning mountains for a two-day, one-stage musical event. An intimate festival experience, Alta is put on by music lovers, for music lovers.

Today, the festival announced its 2023 lineup, including headliners Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome performing a 40 OZ to Freedom. Pepper, E-40, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Tribal Seeds, Tropidelic, Shwayze, Rome & Duddy, and Coyote Island round out the list of performers who will take the stage on Saturday and Sunday while patrons enjoy the lush atmosphere and delicious food and drink Avila Beach Resort offers.

A note from Good Vibez Presents re: Land Acknowledgement: We acknowledge that our Alta Music Festival, at the Avila Beach Resort in Avila Beach is on the traditional, ancestral territories and homelands of the Chumash people. To recognize the ancestral lands that we work upon is an important step in honoring the people who have called the San Luis Obispo County area home from time immemorial and acknowledging their continued presence today. Consistent with our values of community and inclusion, we have a responsibility to acknowledge, honor, and make visible those whose land we work upon. We are grateful for the opportunity to host community gatherings here. As we acknowledge this area as the homeland of the Chumash, we ask that you, as visitors, treat this place with the same respect as those who walked before you.

