Riversend Share 'Withered' Video As Debut Album Arrives

NJ Indie rockers Riversend have shared a music video for their song "Withered" to celebrate the release of their self-titled debut album this past Friday, March 8th.

They said of the song, "In keeping with the band's melancholy tone, 'Withering' pulls at the mind's vulnerabilities. By asking uncomfortable questions, you take a deeper look at yourself and the things around you. Everything you come to know eventually comes to an end. "Withering" is ultimately about saying goodbye to the things that you cannot change."

And they said of the album, "Riversend is a collection of haunting melodies, weaving tales of melancholy and mystery. We invite the listener to sink into the ethereal grace of our music. With an ambient yet colorful blend of rock, and blues we paint a portrait of melancholic beauty that we hope an audience can appreciate as something different."

