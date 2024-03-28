Singled Out: Riversend's Withering

NJ Indie rockers Riversend just released their self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked Olivia Horovitz to tell us about the single "Withered", which just received a video to celebrate the release of album. Here is the story:

Our debut album, Riversend, was inspired by our very first single, "Dreaming". I had a vivid dream that I was reunited with my favorite cat that passed away several years ago. I poured my dreamed experience into that first song, and it paved the way for the rest of the album. Each song is inspired by some element from "beyond the veil," and the album's got a real ghostly and dreamy atmosphere.

Our most recent single, "Withering", explores more introspective themes on mortality and being able to let go of things you cannot change. As far as production, Zack does all the instrumentation. He's a genius with that. I tend to have a harder time coming up with lyrics and melodies. Nothing ever feels good enough or just right to me.

So, this song had been sitting around collecting dust for a little while. I wrote, erased, and rewrote words a couple times over -- (Sorry, Zack.) Eventually, when we had everything pretty much all done, I kept hearing a violin in my head on this one. So, we had hired a violinist from Fiverr, and that was kind of the cherry on top for "Withering"!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

