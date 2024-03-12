American Football Launching Tour To Celebrate Debut Album's 25th Anniversary

(Clarion Call) American Football are excited to announce a string of US shows to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of their eponymous debut album, fondly referred to as LP1 among fans of the band.

The dates see them playing Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C. this fall. An artist presale for the gigs kicks off Wednesday, March 13th at 10am local time with a general on sale beginning Friday, March 15th at 10 am local time.

A limited number of 100 VIP tickets will be available per date, with packages including one (1) premium reserved ticket - OR - general admission ticket (where applicable), a VIP exclusive signed poster and merch item, a commemorative VIP laminate, merchandise shopping opportunity prior to the show, and early entry into the venue.

See below for the full list of tour dates including already announced shows in Europe, the UK, and an appearance at the inaugural Best Friends Forever Festival.

MAY

30 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

JUNE

01 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound in the City

04 - Madrid, Spain @ Copérnico [SOLD OUT]

06 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Porto

30 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

SEPTEMBER

11 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

12 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

14 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

27 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

28 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

OCTOBER

11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

12 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

13 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

25 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theater

26 - New York, NY @ Warsaw

27 - New York, NY @ Warsaw

