American Football Launching Tour To Celebrate Debut Album's 25th Anniversary

(Clarion Call) American Football are excited to announce a string of US shows to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of their eponymous debut album, fondly referred to as LP1 among fans of the band.
The dates see them playing Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C. this fall. An artist presale for the gigs kicks off Wednesday, March 13th at 10am local time with a general on sale beginning Friday, March 15th at 10 am local time.
A limited number of 100 VIP tickets will be available per date, with packages including one (1) premium reserved ticket - OR - general admission ticket (where applicable), a VIP exclusive signed poster and merch item, a commemorative VIP laminate, merchandise shopping opportunity prior to the show, and early entry into the venue.
See below for the full list of tour dates including already announced shows in Europe, the UK, and an appearance at the inaugural Best Friends Forever Festival.
MAY
30 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
JUNE
01 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound in the City
04 - Madrid, Spain @ Copérnico [SOLD OUT]
06 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Porto
30 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival
SEPTEMBER
11 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
12 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
14 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
27 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
28 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
OCTOBER
11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival
12 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
13 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
25 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theater
26 - New York, NY @ Warsaw
27 - New York, NY @ Warsaw
