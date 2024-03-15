(OMG) Billy Morrison has confirmed that he will be joined by Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 at the upcoming SiriusXM / Ozzys Boneyard event hosted by Tommy London.
One lucky contest winner and their guest will win an all expense paid trip to Hollywood which includes dinner at the World famous Rainbow Bar & Grill with Billy Morrison and special guests, attendance at the SiriusXM event, spending cash, limousine pickups, and two nights at Hotel Ziggy.
Billy Morrison announces the exciting "Vive Le Hollywood" Contest, powered by dCommunity, to celebrate the release of his latest single, "CRACK COCAINE," with the extraordinary talents of Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens. Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying essence of Hollywood, where creativity knows no bounds. Join us in this unparalleled celebration of music and artistry. Don't miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary-Vive Le Hollywood!
Billy Morrison 'Drowning' With New Video
Billy Morrison Announces The Morrison Project
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add More Stars To Above Ground Benefit
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Announce All Star Above Ground Concert
AC/DC Go Gold For 50th Anniversary- Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 Joining Billy Morrison Event- Slipknot's Debut Revisited- more
Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm To Retire From Performing- Bon Jovi Premiere 'Legendary' Video and Announce 'Forever' Album- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
AC/DC Go Gold For 50th Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 Joining Billy Morrison Event
Sebastian Bach Releasing 'Child Within The Man' Album in May
Scott Stapp Shares His First Duet 'If These Walls Could Talk'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Cover Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You'
Hot Water Music Deliver Two New Songs
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Tribute Chet Atkins With 'Mr. Guitar'
Fire From The Gods Announce Soul Revolution Deluxe - The Collabs