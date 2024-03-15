Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 Joining Billy Morrison Event

(OMG) Billy Morrison has confirmed that he will be joined by Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 at the upcoming SiriusXM / Ozzys Boneyard event hosted by Tommy London.

One lucky contest winner and their guest will win an all expense paid trip to Hollywood which includes dinner at the World famous Rainbow Bar & Grill with Billy Morrison and special guests, attendance at the SiriusXM event, spending cash, limousine pickups, and two nights at Hotel Ziggy.

Billy Morrison announces the exciting "Vive Le Hollywood" Contest, powered by dCommunity, to celebrate the release of his latest single, "CRACK COCAINE," with the extraordinary talents of Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens. Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying essence of Hollywood, where creativity knows no bounds. Join us in this unparalleled celebration of music and artistry. Don't miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary-Vive Le Hollywood!

