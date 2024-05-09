.

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles

Michael Angulia | 05-09-2024
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol/The Cult) have premiered the debut episode of their brand new online streaming video series "The Madhouse Chronicles".

Entitled "Aliens: Take Me to Your Dealer", here is the synopsis for the episode, "ALIENS - More ink, words, thoughts, and video have been poured into this topic than perhaps any other -- are we alone in the universe?

"But perhaps the better question is, "What are alien d**** like?" And if alien visitors are demonic as some suggest, then who better to ask than the Prince of the Underworld?" Check it out below:

Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock Hall Induction News

Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024

The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease

Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles- Ghost’s Debut Film Rite Here Rite Now Trailer Released- more

AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues- Rush Stars Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs- more

Day In Country

Marshmello & Kane Brown Make Radio History- Tyler Ramsey Unplugs For Special AudioTree Session- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles

Ghost's Debut Film Rite Here Rite Now Trailer Released

Richie Sambora Reacts To Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Documentary

Fall Out Boy To Premiere Stream of Sold-Out MSG Show

New Scripted Podcast Emo Prom Night Starring Mod Sun and Beauty School Dropout Premieres

Watch The Story So Far's 'All this Time' Lyric Video

Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Bella Soave' Performance Video

Singled Out: Barstool Confession's TAMED