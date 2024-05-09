Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol/The Cult) have premiered the debut episode of their brand new online streaming video series "The Madhouse Chronicles".

Entitled "Aliens: Take Me to Your Dealer", here is the synopsis for the episode, "ALIENS - More ink, words, thoughts, and video have been poured into this topic than perhaps any other -- are we alone in the universe?

"But perhaps the better question is, "What are alien d**** like?" And if alien visitors are demonic as some suggest, then who better to ask than the Prince of the Underworld?" Check it out below:

