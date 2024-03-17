.

Ricky Montgomery Gets Nostalgic With 'Unknown Phantom'

Ricky Montgomery has shared his nineties alternative rock influenced new nostalgic single entitled "Unknown Phantom", the follow-up to his recent track "It's OK To Cry".

He said of the new song,, "We wrote 'Unknown Phantom' on Halloween after my producer Tommy's stepson walked into the studio wearing a costume with these red glowing eyes and scared me to death.

"It got us thinking about Halloween parties we had gone to as kids, and our early crushes and childhood memories in general. It all came together in just a few hours, and was instantly one of my favorite songs I've ever worked on."

