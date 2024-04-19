Ricky Montgomery Takes On The Strokes' 'Reptilla'

(Warner Records) Ricky Montgomery unveils his delicate new rendition of The Strokes' classic "Reptilia" today via Warner Records. Rick(y)'s version of the track sets the stage for the arrival of Rick(y)-the deluxe edition of his acclaimed major label debut album Rick-out May 10.

Earlier this year, Ricky wrapped up his biggest North America headline tour yet-"The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall" - plus a completely sold-out leg throughout the UK/Europe. Next up, he'll perform at The Wiltern in LA before descending upon Singapore and Australia for more sold-out shows later this month.

With 2 billion streams and 8.3 billion TikTok views, Ricky continues to foster his devoted young fanbase that hangs onto every word of his sunny, soul-searching alt-pop about life in all its messy and mundane glory. The recent release of his major label debut album Rick incited unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with WONDERLAND promising, "this album is set to be a defining chapter in the career of Montgomery, fully coming into his own as an artist with depth, character and presence." Billboard raved, "The listener can't help but pay attention to Montgomery" and FAULT Magazine professed, "The album is a soul-searching journey through life's trials and triumphs, woven together by Montgomery's eloquent songwriting skills, sometimes whimsical narratives and always emotive storytelling." Thanks in part to his 1.7M TikTok followers, the album was fueled by a buzzing anime trend that's historically become a unique and powerful driving force for his catalog. Check out Ricky's perspective on the hot topic of TikTok in these features by Polygon and Vox.

5/15 Los Angeles, CA

5/24 Singapore

5/26 Jakarta, Indonesia

5/29 Melbourne, VIC

5/31 Sydney, NSW

6/1 Brisbane, QLD

