The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tackles Loss With 'Extra Lives'

The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites is gearing up to release his new solo album, "Piano Piano 2", on March 29th, and has shared a new single from the record called "Extra Lives."

The new song is second taste of the new album, following the release of the release of the lead single "No Surprises," a cover of Radiohead's classic song featuring guest vocals by Gregory Alan Isakov and strings from Macedonian Fame's Studio Orchestra.

Fraites shared that the message of the song really hit home recently with a tragic personal loss, "Life can be weird and unpredictable. "You can never be ready for what's gonna happen next - sometimes it's beautiful and sometimes it's difficult. Recently it has been a very difficult one for me. Another piece of my heart is gone: I lost my dear dad Joel earlier this week.

"This song has sort of taken on a dark ironic twist of fate for me - an 'extra life' is a video game term that refers to increasing a player's number of lives. I wish I had that power to bestow upon my dad but I don't, the only thing I have is the power to keep in mind and my heart the great memory of him.

"My dad gave my mother, my brother and I all extra lives through years of his hard work and paying his dues to provide and put food on the table. He taught me what it meant to work hard to achieve my dreams and stay humble - I'm a proud and grateful son. I Love you dad, this song is for you."

