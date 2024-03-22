Mark Knopfler Recruits A Who's Who Of Rock Stars For Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)

Mark Knopfler has premiered the music video for the new charity single, "Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)," that features an astonishing line-up of rock superstars.
We were sent these details: The video calls out the performers by name as their contributions are heard on this remarkable recording, produced and edited by long-time Knopfler collaborator, Guy Fletcher. The epic track from Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, a landmark achievement in rock music, features members of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dire Straits, The Who, Pink Floyd, Queen, Black Sabbath, The Shadows, Rush, Guns N' Roses, and many more.
The nine-minute piece opens with a soaring intro from the late, legendary Jeff Beck, in what would be his final recorded work. The cover art for "Going Home" was created by Sir Peter Blake, the artist behind Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and other rock classics.
Participating artists include Joan Armatrading, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Hank Marvin, Dave Mason, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf, and Zucchero.
Founded in 2012 by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, TCA funds and develops age-specific facilities, programs and services for teenagers and young adults with cancer being treated in hospitals across the country.
