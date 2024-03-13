AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler TV Series Coming

AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler are launching a new six-part documentary series, entitled "Johnson And Knopfler's Music Legends" that will air on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW beginning on April 25.

Phil Edgar Jones, director of Sky Arts, had this to say, "When two rock and roll legends open up their address books it turns out they are full of other legends and we are thrilled to be bringing this revealing and utterly charming series to the small screen; an hour in their company with the likes of Tom Jones, Carlos Santana, Cyndi Lauper, Sam Fender and Emmylou Harris is a very special treat."

Episode 1: Johnson And Knopfler's Music Legends: Tom Jones - In the series opener, Brian and Mark meet icon Sir Tom Jones. In conversation and song, they reminisce on their earliest musical influences and Sir Tom shares captivating stories from his career, including his friendship with Elvis Presley.

Episode 2: Johnson And Knopfler's Music Legends: Sam Fender - Brian and Mark visit Mark's own British Grove recording studio to meet U.K. singer-songwriter and fellow Geordie Sam Fender. Sam tells the story of his musical journey so far, discusses the influence Brian and Mark have had on him and shows them how to play "Seventeen Going Under".

Episode 3: Johnson And Knopfler's Music Legends: Cyndi Lauper - Brian and Mark hook up with 1980s icon Cyndi Lauper at New York's legendary recording studio Power Station. Cyndi discusses her tumultuous career in the music industry and brings her dulcimer along to teach Brian and Mark a special arrangement of her classic hit "True Colors".

Episode 4: Johnson And Knopfler's Music Legends: Nile Rodgers - In Miami, Brian and Mark meet disco legend Nile Rodgers and explore his impressive musical career, from Studio 54 to David Bowie and DAFT PUNK. Nile and Mark jam together on an exclusive "Johnny Cash version" of CHIC's disco classic "Good Times".

Episode 5: Johnson And Knopfler's Music Legends: Carlos Santana - Brian and Mark travel to California to visit Carlos Santana, who recounts his incredible journey in music, from early days, through his Woodstock performance and resurgence in the late 1990s. Together, they jam an amazing version of "Black Magic Woman" and Carlos plays some of his biggest hits.

Episode 6: Johnson And Knopfler's Music Legends: Emmylou Harris - Brian and Mark head to Music City - Nashville - and meet up with Mark's longtime friend and sometime collaborator Emmylou Harris. Emmylou shares her career highlights and discusses her relationship with legendary country rock pioneer Gram Parsons. They're also joined for an exclusive jam session with country music superstar guitarist Vince Gill.

Related Stories

Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works

Slash Recruits AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor'

AC/DC's Back In Black Inspires Murder Mysteries Including New Jack Reacher Tale

AC/DC Announce Gold Vinyl Records For 50th Anniversary

News > AC DC