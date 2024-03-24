Duff McKagan Expands 'LIGHTHOUSE'

(Big Hassle Media) Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver star Duff McKagan has announced an expanded digital edition of his acclaimed third solo album, LIGHTHOUSE, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The deluxe release includes eight additional tracks along with three exclusive live performance videos filmed last December at Easy Street Records in McKagan's hometown of Seattle, WA.

LIGHTHOUSE (EXPANDED EDITION) is highlighted by a stripped-down acoustic rendition of the album standout, "I JUST DON'T KNOW," transformed from its powerful original version into a soaring, reflective ballad which showcases the vulnerability of the lyrics and McKagan's vocal performance.

"I Just Don't Know (Acoustic Mix) is a song I landed upon, that seems to encapsulate somehow, my own personal thoughts about what's next in life, and what is OUT there in general," says McKagan. "It's the core of the human existence to ponder the afterlife. I like to have fun with the possibilities."

Hailed by Paste as "an emotional, personal and spiritual reckoning...[McKagan's] most important rock project yet," LIGHTHOUSE now also features THIS IS THE SONG, IT CAN'T COME TOO SOON, and PASS YOU BY (all originally found on McKagan's THIS IS THE SONG EP, released last May to honor Mental Health Awareness Month), along with the previously unheard C'MON BOYS (featuring outlaw country badass Jesse Dayton) and live versions of the fan favorites, I SAW GOD ON 10TH STREET, JUST ANOTHER SHAKEDOWN, and LONGFEATHER. All three live tracks are accompanied by official videos from the intimate hometown event. In addition, a complete video capturing McKagan's live in-store performance can be viewed in its entirety via YouTube.

LIGHTHOUSE is available now in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD and LP. A number of deluxe versions and bundles featuring official Certificates of Authenticity signed by McKagan are also available. An exclusive line of brand-new LIGHTHOUSE merch - is available now at www.duffonline.com.

"It's very nice for me to add the THIS IS THE SONG E.P. from earlier last year, into the mix here of the LIGHTHOUSE record itself," says McKagan. "Playing EASY STREET RECORDS in December was made much cooler when my erstwhile producer Martin Feveyear came up with the idea to record the show. We have included that recorded live show to this expanded release. There is also a studio track called C'MON BOYS that really only became a song when legendary Austin blues man and rockabilly god JESSE DAYTON stopped by the studio with his guitar and voice!"

