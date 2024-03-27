Michael Franti & Spearhead Expand Togetherness Tour

(EBM) Michael Franti & Spearhead announce additional dates to their Togetherness Tour, bringing their high energy live show to 60+ dates across the U.S., including festival stops at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Tortuga Music Festival in addition to performances at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Pier 17 in New York and a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The tour will include special guests Stephen Marley, Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope and Trombone Shorty, as well as Niko Moon, Bombargo and Ripe on select dates.

Last week, Franti & Spearhead premiered the official music video for "Lost But Not Alone," one of 17 tracks from their 13th studio album that exemplifies the overall theme of Big Big Love - TOGETHERNESS.

"This song means a lot to me because it's an expression of how much isolation I feel at times when I look out into the world today and how much hope I feel knowing that I'm not alone in that feeling," shares Franti. "It's about the feeling of togetherness, the deep knowing that no matter what you're going through, there is a world full of people who share your joy and sorrow, even when you're not physically with them, and the importance of that connection."

Franti & Spearhead's latest single "Hands Up To The Sky," which is quickly climbing AAA charts, became a fan-favorite during live shows on last year's Big Big Love Tour, as the uplifting track permits listeners to make space in their minds and hearts by letting go of emotions and allow room for the joy that follows once on the other side.

"Writing 'Hands Up' was an important part of my healing journey and putting together the video was cathartic," reveals Franti. "I lost my father to COVID and after several months of grieving, I saw live music again for the first time - a Balinese band called The Munchies. At one point, I closed my eyes and put my hands up to the sky. I needed the music to help me open all the parts of my soul that were blocked due to just trying to figure out how to get through life each day."

Newly Announced Dates for Michael Franti & Spearhead's Togetherness Tour 2024

On Sale Friday, March 29 at 10am Local Time

July 2 // Coves Amphitheater^ // Union Hall, VA

July 12 // Pier 17+ // New York, NY

July 13 // Seaside Heights Beach Stage+ // Seaside Heights, NJ

July 14 // Vibe Fest Presents Hearts and Hands at Ting Pavilion+ // Charlottesville, VA

July 25 // The Sound%^ // Del Mar, CA

July 26 // The Greek Theatre%^ // Los Angeles, CA

July 27 // Pepsi Amphitheater%^ // Flagstaff, AZ

July 31 // Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort%^ // Park City, UT

Aug. 1 // Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater%^ // Nampa, ID

Aug. 3 // Salmonfest // Ninilchik, AK

Aug. 6 // Centennial Hall Convention Center // Juneau, AK

Aug. 9 // Ironstone Amphitheatre@% // Murphys, CA

Aug. 10 // Redding Civic Auditorium Outdoor Lawn%^ // Redding, CA

Aug. 13 // Britt Pavilion%^ // Jacksonville, OR

Aug. 14 // Hayden Homes Amphitheater%^ // Bend, OR

Aug. 16 // McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater%^ // Troutdale, OR

Aug. 17 // BECU Live at Northern Quest%^ // Airway Heights, WA

Aug. 18 // Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery%^ // Woodinville, WA

Aug. 22 // Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort%^ // Reno, NV

Aug. 23 // The Backyard%^ // Sacramento, CA

Aug. 24 // Fox Theater%^ // Oakland, CA

Previously Announced Dates for Michael Franti & Spearhead's Togetherness Tour 2024

On Sale Now

April 6 // Tortuga Music Festival // Ft. Lauderdale, FL

April 10 // Soul Kitchen Music Hall^ // Mobile, AL

April 12 // The Key West Amphitheater^ // Key West, FL

April 13 // Florida Groves Music Festival // Orlando, FL

April 28 // New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival // New Orleans, LA

May 17 // Pure Imagination // Prescott, AZ

May 24 // Los Colonias Park Amphitheater^ // Grand Junction, CO

May 25 // Hipico^ // Santa Fe, NM

May 26 // Durango Mesa Park^ // Durango, CO

May 29 // Belly Up^ // Aspen, CO

May 31 // Red Rocks Amphitheatre$ // Morrison, CO

June 1 // Chautauqua Auditorium // Boulder, CO

June 3 // McGrath Amphitheatre*^ // Cedar Rapids, IA

June 5 // EPIC Event Center*^ // Green Bay, WI

June 6 // The Sylvee*^ // Madison, WI

June 7 // Hilde Performance Center*^ // Plymouth, MN

June 8 // KC Live!*^ // Kansas City, MO

June 11 // Steelhouse*^ // Omaha, NE

June 13 // Riverfront Live*^ // Cincinnati, OH

June 14 // Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*^ // Indianapolis, IN

June 15 // Ravinia Festival+^ // Highland Park, IL

June 16 // Evans Amphitheater*^ // Cleveland, OH

June 18 // Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort*^ // Middlefield, CT

June 19 // Summer Stage at Tree House Brew Co*^ // Deerfield, MA

June 20 // Hutton Brickyards Retreat & Event Center*^ // Kingston, NY

June 21 // Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course*^ // Grantville, PA

June 22 // Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards*^ // Lafayette, NY

June 23 // Maine Savings Amphitheater+^ // Bangor, ME

June 25 // Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom+^ // Hampton Beach, NH

June 26 // Freeman Arts Pavilion+^ // Selbyville, DE

June 28 // Salvage Station+^ // Asheville, NC

June 29 // Salvage Station#^ // Asheville, NC

June 30 // Roanoke Island Festival Park#^ // Manteo, NC

July 5 // Greenfield Lake Amphitheater^ // Wilmington, NC

July 6 // Greenfield Lake Amphitheater^ // Wilmington, NC

July 7 // Greenfield Lake Amphitheater^ // Wilmington, NC

July 9 // The Chicken Box // Nantucket, MA

July 10 // The Chicken Box // Nantucket, MA

Aug. 25 // Mountain Sol Festival // Santa Cruz, CA

Support

Stephen Marley*

Trevor Hall+

Niko Moon#

Bombargo^

Ripe$

Citizen Cope%

Trombone Shorty@

Evening with

Trio show

