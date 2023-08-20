Michael Franti & Spearhead Announce New Album 'Big Big Love'

(EBM) Michael Franti & Spearhead announce their 13th studio album Big Big Love, available November 3. "Everybody has the capacity to love. It starts with loving yourself, then loving your family and friends, your community and out into the world," shares Franti. "And it's not enough just to love and fight for the environment and then not take care of your family at home or vice versa. 'Big Big Love' is making sure you can do both. You can hold space for those that you love the most and for the whole planet, for all of humanity and out into the universe. I feel it's a message that needs to be heard more than ever."



Franti & Spearhead have released "Vibe Check (My Kinda Party)," already a fan-favorite anthem from this summer's live shows, as evidenced by Franti polling Soulrockers through social media on which track from the album to release with today's announcement. As an added bonus, "Out In The Sun" is also available now, originally written in 2022 as the perfect soundtrack for San Diego Tourism.



Lead single and title track "Big Big Love," named "a feel-good reggae-pop positivity anthem" by Lightning 100, is currently climbing the Triple A charts in the top 30.



Known for their energizing live shows that foster an invigorating sense of community, Franti & Spearhead embarked on the Big Big Love Tour 2023 earlier this spring with over 60 shows, including a sold-out return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater, SummerStage in Central Park and The Greek Theatre, among 20+ sold out shows. Spearhead will round out the tour this fall with festival plays at Oceans Calling and Farm-to-Fork Festival. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit MichaelFranti.com.



This fall, Franti's Soulshine at Sea Cruise sets sail Nov. 4-8 from Miami, Florida to Costa Maya, Mexico with a lineup featuring John Butler of John Butler Trio, SOJA, Fortunate Youth, The New Respects, Tropidelic, Tank & The Bangas, Hirie and more. Soulshine at Sea includes unique curated activities with Franti and his wife Sara as well as soul-renewing wellness opportunities with instructors including Gina Caputo, Sunshine & QVLN, Kate May and more.



With Franti's second voyage with Sixthman, in an effort to offset their carbon footprint, they have partnered with Environmental Bamboo Foundation, an Indonesian non-profit organization that promotes bamboo as a sustainable alternative to timber. Money raised throughout the voyage will go towards the foundation's work to help reduce deforestation while encouraging biodiversity.



Big Big Love track list:

Meet Me When The Sun Goes Down (Michael Franti & Dav Julca)

Good Life (Michael Franti, Greg Hvnsen & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

Big Big Love (Michael Franti, Philip Larue & Jared Hampton)

Hands Up To The Sky (Michael Franti, Greg Hvnsen & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

Vibe Check (My Kinda Party) (Michael Franti, Greg Hvnsen & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

Nobody Like You (Michael Franti & Greg Hvnsen)

When It Ain't Perfect (Michael Franti & Dav Julca)

Anyone Can See (Michael Franti)

Lost But Not Alone (Michael Franti)

All I Need Is You And Me ((Michael Franti & Greg Hvnsen)

Happy Is The New Sexy (Michael Franti & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

Visa Visa Visa (Michael Franti)

All Night Long Forever (Michael Franti & Greg Hvnsen)

Thinking About You (Michael Franti & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

Out In The Sun (Michael Franti, John Gomez & Stephen Gomez)

The System (Michael Franti)

*Calling My Name (Michael Franti & Chris Stevens)

*Digital bonus track



Remaining Big Big Love Tour Dates



Aug. 18 Vina Robles Amphitheater*+ Paso Robles, CA

Aug. 19 The Mountain Winery*+ Saratoga, CA

Aug. 20 Greek Theatre*+ Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 17 Bhakti Fest Joshua Tree, CA

Sept. 23 Farm-To-Fork Festival Sacramento, CA

Sept. 29 Oceans Calling Festival Ocean City, MD

Sept. 30 Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY

Oct. 6 The Bruns Amphitheater Orinda, CA



+ VIP Experience Available

* SOJA

