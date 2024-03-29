Kaleo Release First New Song in Three Years 'Lonely Cowboy'

(Elektra) Kaleo have returned with their new single "Lonely Cowboy" available via Elektra. "Lonely Cowboy" is available on all streaming platforms and is also joined by a stunning performance video shot inside Rome's Historic Colosseum. The standalone track notably marks the group's first new original music in three years.

"Lonely Cowboy" hinges on a softly plucked acoustic guitar and sparse orchestration, while gruff, yet warm vocals remain the guiding force. "Guess it's time to say goodbye to the rider of the night" sings vocalist, guitarist, pianist, songwriter, and producer JJ Julius Son as he paints a vivid picture underscored by a proud and intentional homage to Ennio Morricone.

JJ commented on the song sharing, "It feels like a Spaghetti Western, and I love those vibes. My friends and family have always encouraged me to put it out, but now was the right time. It's an important one for me."

Next up, KALEO will return to the road in North America this summer. The band have announced a run of dates kicking off at Dillon Amphitheatre in Dillon, CO on June 14th followed by a sold-out performance at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on June 16th. The trek visits major markets on the West Coast, and concludes in Carnation, WA at Remlinger Farms on June 26th [tour itinerary below]. Tickets for all dates are on sale today at 10am local time.

Earlier this month, KALEO celebrated their 10th anniversary by delivering a stunning live performance before 250 of their biggest fans at the Archeological Park of the Colosseum, Rome, and in the shadow of the world-famous amphitheater. With the performance, KALEO joined the ranks of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, The Cure, Elton John, and Paul McCartney as the only artists to ever perform an electric concert in front of the iconic monument. Presented by VERTIGO LIVE, a leading producer of cinematic live experiences, the momentous night was captured on film and will be released as KALEO: Viva Roma in the Shadow of the Colosseum later this summer - watch an official teaser HERE.

KALEO 2024 TOUR DATES

April 13 - Gonzales, TX - Cattle Country Fest*

June 14 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

June 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte

June 19 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

June 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

June 25 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

June 26 - Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms

September 21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2024*

*Festival Date

