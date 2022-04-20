Kaleo Expand North American Fight Or Flight Tour

Kaleo have expanded their North American Fight Or Flight Tour with a brand new leg of dates that will be taking placing this summer, in support of their latest release Surface Sounds.
The new North American dates will follow their first European leg that set for June and early July. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at OfficialKALEO.com this Friday, April 22nd.
The new leg kicks off July 24th at Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK and will run until August 17th where it will wrap up at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, Pa. See all of the dates below:
North American Fight Or Flight Tour 2022:
April 18 House of Blues Boston Boston, Mass.
April 19 State Theatre Portland, Maine
April 21 Mtelus Montreal, Quebec
April 22 Mtelus Montreal, Quebec
April 24 History Toronto, Ontario
April 25 History Toronto, Ontario
April 27 The Fillmore Detroit# Detroit, Mich.
April 28 GLC Live at 20 Monroe# Grand Rapids, Mich.
April 30 Aragon Ballroom# Chicago, Ill.
May 1 The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, Minn.
May 3 Centennial Concert Hall Winnipeg, Manitoba
May 5 Grey Eagle Resort and Casino# Calgary, Alberta
May 7 Edmonton Expo Centre# Edmonton, Alberta
May 9 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sport Centre# Vancouver, British Columbia
May 10 McDonald Theatre# Eugene, Ore.
May 12 Knitting Factory Concert House# Boise, Idaho
May 15 Belly Up Aspen, Colo.
May 16 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, Colo.
May 18 Red Butte Garden# Salt Lake City, Utah
July 24 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, Okla.
July 25 The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, Okla.
July 28 House of Blues Las Vegas, Nev.
July 29 The Van Buren Phoenix, Ariz.
July 31 Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, Calif.
Aug. 1 Britt Pavilion Jacksonville, Ore.
Aug. 3 Festival at Sandpoint Sandpoint, Idaho
Aug. 8 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, N.Y.
Aug. 9 The Paramount Huntington, N.Y.
Aug. 12 Boarding House Park Lowell, Mass.
Aug. 13 Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, N.J.
Aug. 15 The National Richmond, Va.
Aug. 17 Riverfront Park Harrisburg, Pa.
European Fight Or Flight Tour 2022 Dates
June 4 Columbiahalle Berlin, Germany
June 6 Palladium Cologne Cologne, Germany
June 8 Salle De L'Alhambra Geneve, Switzerland
June 9 X-TRA Zurich, Switzerland
June 11 Tonhalle Munich, Germany
June 13 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt, Germany
June 15 Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne Hamberg, Germany
June 17 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, U.K.
June 18 Pinkpop Festival 2022 Landgraaf, Netherlands
June 19 3Arena Dublin, Ireland
June 21 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, U.K.
June 24 Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London, U.K.
June 26 Falconer Hall Fredriksberg, Denmark
June 27 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
July 1 Lollapalooaza Stockholm 2022 Stockholm, Sweden
July 3 Kucukciftlik Park Istanbul, Turkey
July 6 Technopolis Athens, Greece
Sept. 18 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Sept. 20 Le Radiant Lyon, France
Sept. 21 Le Moulin Marseille, France
Sept. 23 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Sept. 25 Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Sept. 27 Sala Riveria Madrid, Spain
Sept. 29 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct. 1 Zenith De Paris Paris, France
Oct. 3 Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct. 5 Fabrique Milan, Italy
Oct. 7 Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Oct. 10 Forum Karlin Karlin, Czechia
Oct. 11 Klub Stodola Warsaw, Poland
Oct. 13 Barba Negra Budapest, Hungary
Oct. 14 Gasometer Wien, Austria
