Kaleo Expand North American Fight Or Flight Tour

Tour poster

Kaleo have expanded their North American Fight Or Flight Tour with a brand new leg of dates that will be taking placing this summer, in support of their latest release Surface Sounds.

The new North American dates will follow their first European leg that set for June and early July. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at OfficialKALEO.com this Friday, April 22nd.



The new leg kicks off July 24th at Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK and will run until August 17th where it will wrap up at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, Pa. See all of the dates below:

North American Fight Or Flight Tour 2022:

April 18 House of Blues Boston Boston, Mass.

April 19 State Theatre Portland, Maine

April 21 Mtelus Montreal, Quebec

April 22 Mtelus Montreal, Quebec

April 24 History Toronto, Ontario

April 25 History Toronto, Ontario

April 27 The Fillmore Detroit# Detroit, Mich.

April 28 GLC Live at 20 Monroe# Grand Rapids, Mich.

April 30 Aragon Ballroom# Chicago, Ill.

May 1 The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, Minn.

May 3 Centennial Concert Hall Winnipeg, Manitoba

May 5 Grey Eagle Resort and Casino# Calgary, Alberta

May 7 Edmonton Expo Centre# Edmonton, Alberta

May 9 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sport Centre# Vancouver, British Columbia

May 10 McDonald Theatre# Eugene, Ore.

May 12 Knitting Factory Concert House# Boise, Idaho

May 15 Belly Up Aspen, Colo.

May 16 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, Colo.

May 18 Red Butte Garden# Salt Lake City, Utah

July 24 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, Okla.

July 25 The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, Okla.

July 28 House of Blues Las Vegas, Nev.

July 29 The Van Buren Phoenix, Ariz.

July 31 Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, Calif.

Aug. 1 Britt Pavilion Jacksonville, Ore.

Aug. 3 Festival at Sandpoint Sandpoint, Idaho

Aug. 8 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, N.Y.

Aug. 9 The Paramount Huntington, N.Y.

Aug. 12 Boarding House Park Lowell, Mass.

Aug. 13 Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, N.J.

Aug. 15 The National Richmond, Va.

Aug. 17 Riverfront Park Harrisburg, Pa.



European Fight Or Flight Tour 2022 Dates



June 4 Columbiahalle Berlin, Germany

June 6 Palladium Cologne Cologne, Germany

June 8 Salle De L'Alhambra Geneve, Switzerland

June 9 X-TRA Zurich, Switzerland

June 11 Tonhalle Munich, Germany

June 13 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt, Germany

June 15 Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne Hamberg, Germany

June 17 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, U.K.

June 18 Pinkpop Festival 2022 Landgraaf, Netherlands

June 19 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

June 21 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, U.K.

June 24 Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London, U.K.

June 26 Falconer Hall Fredriksberg, Denmark

June 27 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

July 1 Lollapalooaza Stockholm 2022 Stockholm, Sweden

July 3 Kucukciftlik Park Istanbul, Turkey

July 6 Technopolis Athens, Greece

Sept. 18 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium

Sept. 20 Le Radiant Lyon, France

Sept. 21 Le Moulin Marseille, France

Sept. 23 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain

Sept. 25 Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal

Sept. 27 Sala Riveria Madrid, Spain

Sept. 29 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct. 1 Zenith De Paris Paris, France

Oct. 3 Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Oct. 5 Fabrique Milan, Italy

Oct. 7 Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France

Oct. 10 Forum Karlin Karlin, Czechia

Oct. 11 Klub Stodola Warsaw, Poland

Oct. 13 Barba Negra Budapest, Hungary

Oct. 14 Gasometer Wien, Austria

Related Stories

News > Kaleo