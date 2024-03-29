StrateJacket Share 'Be My Drug' Lyric Video

(Reybee) Northern California's punky alt-rock trio StrateJacket are thrilled to share the lyric video to "Be My Drug," their dynamic new single via EDGEOUT Records. This lyric video release comes after the band's SXSW debut performance in Austin earlier this month and a handful of west Coast tour dates. In addition, the band will be performing a free, all-ages show at San Francisco's Thrillhouse Records on Saturday, March 30th.

Made up of Jackson Roemers (lead vocals/guitar, 24), Fabian Angel (vocals/bass, 23) and Nate Mangold (drums, 22), StrateJacket says "Be My Drug" explores a more character-driven story than the band's previous single "Bad Start" (originally featured on EA Sports' NHL24 Soundtrack in tandem with NHL24's Playlist last year). Dealing with the similarities between being and love and being on drugs, the band explains, "I don't think a song of ours represents who we are better than 'Be My Drug' does. We really wanted a song that captured the [addictive, high and low] feelings of those two things together. It's a theme we look forward to exploring more in the future."

StrateJacket have had to learn the hard way that good things come to those who wait. Formed in 2019, they quickly found themselves stuck in the middle of a pandemic, stunting the band's career before it even started. Not ones to give up easily, this youthful band of early twenty-somethings used the isolation to hone their craft and found their catchy, fast, and energetic sound in merging their individual influences. Acts ranging from Arctic Monkeys and Blink-182 were among their favorites.

The band eventually played some of their first shows with a guerilla approach to gigging, driving all over San Francisco to play under bridges, on beaches, and in warehouses. This earned them a devoted fanbase in the process and caught the attention of EDGEOUT Records, who signed them in 2021. StrateJacket recorded a bulk of new music at Vancouver's Armoury Studios in November of 2022 with the Juno/BMI-winning Canadian producer/songwriter Brian Howes (Hinder, Skillet, Boys Like Girls). They also secured the Grammy® winning Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Muse, Prince) to mix the tunes.

