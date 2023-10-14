Stratejacket Deliver 'Bad Start' Performance Video

(Reybee) Northern California's punky alt-rock trio StrateJacket are thrilled to share their performance video for new single "Bad Start" via EDGEOUT Records. While the single is featured on the newly released EA Sports' NHL24 Soundtrack in tandem with NHL24's Playlist, the video showcases the bands epic, raw live performance.
"The making of this video was such an awesome time," says the young band. Made up of Jackson Roemers (lead vocals/guitar, 24), Fabian Angel (vocals/bass, 23) and Nate Mangold (drums, 22), the creative set helped inspire the band to give a spirited performance. "We were surrounded by so many talented and passionate individuals on set; their energy motivated us to play hard. The video was filmed with a unique background and vibe to it and at the end we were handed spray paint cans and tagged all over the set. We can't wait for y'all to check it out!!"
With the EA Sports NHL24 video game also out now, fans can dive into the accompanying 36-track soundtrack featuring unprecedented diversity, attitude, superstar acts and explosive new artists, like StrateJacket. "Having a song in a video game such as NHL 24 is a dream come true," says the band. "We used to joke that we'd be in a videogame and now it's happened! It's an incredible honor to have been noticed by the team and we are very grateful for this opportunity. Thank you, EA! Thank you, NHL!"
