Big Head Todd and the Monsters Stream New Song 'Thunderbird'

(devious planet media) Big Head Todd and the Monsters have shared "Thunderbird," the new single off their 12th studio album, Her Way Out, due May 31st on their own Big Records.

In discussing the new single, Todd Park Mohr said, "Inspired by the film American Graffiti, "Thunderbird" is a collection of one-liners from the film, knit together with a beat poet vibe - No one catches the Thunderbird in the end. It has an AC/DC-like guitar riff and a cinematic style vocal. "Thunderbird rising at the edge of town", it's all about drag racing and love never caught. "Spread out your wings and fly" - we know you will like this song."

To date, the band has released two singles, "Crush" and "Her Way Out." Both tracks are off their forthcoming album, Her Way Out. This will be the band's first studio release since 2017s New World Arisin'.

The band looks forward to joining longtime friends Blues Traveler for a second summer in a row, playing all new cities. The 16 show Blue Monsters tour kicks off in El Dorado, Arkansas on July 30th. They look forward to performing selections from their vast catalog of songs, now spanning over three decades. Don't miss this tour!

TOUR DATES - BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS

May 25 Deadwood, SD Outlaw Square

Jun 4 Durango, CO Community College Hall at Durango

Jun 7 Loveland, CO Blue Arena

Jun 8 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT!

Jun 28 Winter Park, CO Blues From The Top Festival

BLUE MONSTERS TOUR

Featuring Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters

July 30 El Dorado, AR MAD Amphitheater

Aug 1 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Aug 2 Irving, TX The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 3 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 6 Wichita, KS Wave Outdoor

Aug 8 Jefferson City, MO CRMU Healthcare Ampitheater

Aug 9 Decatur, IL Devon G. Buffett Amphitheater

Aug 10 Peoria, IL CEFCU Peoria Riverfront

Aug 13 Fort Wayne, IN Foellinger Theatre

Aug 14 Grand Rapids, MI Venue TBA

Aug 16 Lewistown, NY Artpark

Aug 17 Fairport, NY Perinton Center Park Amphitheater

Aug 20 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus

Aug 22 Middlefield, CT Powder Ridge

Aug 23 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

Aug 24 Quakertown, PA Univest Performance Center

