Big Head Todd and the Monsters Stream New Song 'Thunderbird'

(devious planet media) Big Head Todd and the Monsters have shared "Thunderbird," the new single off their 12th studio album, Her Way Out, due May 31st on their own Big Records.
In discussing the new single, Todd Park Mohr said, "Inspired by the film American Graffiti, "Thunderbird" is a collection of one-liners from the film, knit together with a beat poet vibe - No one catches the Thunderbird in the end. It has an AC/DC-like guitar riff and a cinematic style vocal. "Thunderbird rising at the edge of town", it's all about drag racing and love never caught. "Spread out your wings and fly" - we know you will like this song."
To date, the band has released two singles, "Crush" and "Her Way Out." Both tracks are off their forthcoming album, Her Way Out. This will be the band's first studio release since 2017s New World Arisin'.
The band looks forward to joining longtime friends Blues Traveler for a second summer in a row, playing all new cities. The 16 show Blue Monsters tour kicks off in El Dorado, Arkansas on July 30th. They look forward to performing selections from their vast catalog of songs, now spanning over three decades. Don't miss this tour!
TOUR DATES - BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS
Purchase at BigHeadTodd.com
May 25 Deadwood, SD Outlaw Square
Jun 4 Durango, CO Community College Hall at Durango
Jun 7 Loveland, CO Blue Arena
Jun 8 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT!
Jun 28 Winter Park, CO Blues From The Top Festival
BLUE MONSTERS TOUR
Featuring Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters
July 30 El Dorado, AR MAD Amphitheater
Aug 1 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Aug 2 Irving, TX The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 3 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 6 Wichita, KS Wave Outdoor
Aug 8 Jefferson City, MO CRMU Healthcare Ampitheater
Aug 9 Decatur, IL Devon G. Buffett Amphitheater
Aug 10 Peoria, IL CEFCU Peoria Riverfront
Aug 13 Fort Wayne, IN Foellinger Theatre
Aug 14 Grand Rapids, MI Venue TBA
Aug 16 Lewistown, NY Artpark
Aug 17 Fairport, NY Perinton Center Park Amphitheater
Aug 20 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus
Aug 22 Middlefield, CT Powder Ridge
Aug 23 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap
Aug 24 Quakertown, PA Univest Performance Center
Big Head Todd and the Monsters Announce Winter Tour
Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & The Monsters Announce Blue Monsters Tour
News > Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Metallica and Linkin Park Win Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards- Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Summer Tour- Hate to Love: Nickelback Documentary Streaming Premiere Announced- more
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg
Killswitch Engage and Slaughter to Prevail Lead New England Metal & Hardcore Fest Lineup
Goose Add More Headline Dates To 2024 Tour
AXS TV Preview New Music Mayhem Series
Big Head Todd and the Monsters Stream New Song 'Thunderbird'
Big Special Stream New Song 'Black Dog / White Horse'
Coney Hatch Announce Special Record Store Day Release
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Releases Red Letter Days Digitally