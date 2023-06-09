.

Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

06-09-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

(dmk) Blues Traveler's highly-anticipated Summer tour with Big Head Todd and the Monsters may still be weeks away, the six-time Platinum-selling rockers are already gearing up for Autumn as they reveal details for their Fall 2023 U.S. run.

The seminal band will embark on a cross-country routing that kicks off in Cherry Point, NC on October 19 and will hit such East Coast cities as Port Chester, NY and Tom's River, NJ before culminating in the South in Nashville, TN on November 21.

Joining Blues Traveler as a special guest is Americana singer-songwriter and Producer Jono Manson. Tickets for the "Blues Traveler Fall 2023 Tour" go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time.

During the Fall 2023 Tour, fans will hear a smattering of smash singles spanning more than three decades, including such Billboard-topping hits as "Hook" and "But Anyway," as well as new, jam-infused renditions of some of their favorite classic blues songs, originally recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton, and Little Willie John, featured on their latest Grammy-nominated album Travelers Blue's.

NEW "Blues Traveler 2023 Tour" official tour dates are as follows:
*Dates are subject to change.

Oct 19 Rocktoberfest at MCAS Cherry Point Cherry Point, NC

Oct 20 Sweetland Amphitheatre LeGrange, GA

Oct 21 Deep Roots Festival Milledgeville, GA

Oct 23 West Virginia University-Creative Arts Center Morgantown, WV

Oct 25 Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA

Oct 26 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Oct 27 Grunin Center For The Arts Toms River, NJ

Nov 3 Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI

Nov 9 Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY

Nov 11 Brown County Event Center Nashville, IN

Nov 12 SKYPAC Bowling Green, KY

Nov 14 Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX

Nov 16 Downstream Casino Resort Quapaw, OK

Nov 17 Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort Hot Springs, AR

Nov 18 IP Casino Resort & Spa Biloxi, MS

Nov 20 Montgomery Performing Arts Center Montgomery, AL

Nov 21 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Related Stories
Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & The Monsters Announce Blue Monsters Tour

Blues Traveler Expand 35th Anniversary Tour

More Blues Traveler News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Latest News

Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance

Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue

Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video

Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video

Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video