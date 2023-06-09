Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

(dmk) Blues Traveler's highly-anticipated Summer tour with Big Head Todd and the Monsters may still be weeks away, the six-time Platinum-selling rockers are already gearing up for Autumn as they reveal details for their Fall 2023 U.S. run.

The seminal band will embark on a cross-country routing that kicks off in Cherry Point, NC on October 19 and will hit such East Coast cities as Port Chester, NY and Tom's River, NJ before culminating in the South in Nashville, TN on November 21.

Joining Blues Traveler as a special guest is Americana singer-songwriter and Producer Jono Manson. Tickets for the "Blues Traveler Fall 2023 Tour" go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time.



During the Fall 2023 Tour, fans will hear a smattering of smash singles spanning more than three decades, including such Billboard-topping hits as "Hook" and "But Anyway," as well as new, jam-infused renditions of some of their favorite classic blues songs, originally recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton, and Little Willie John, featured on their latest Grammy-nominated album Travelers Blue's.

NEW "Blues Traveler 2023 Tour" official tour dates are as follows:

*Dates are subject to change.



Oct 19 Rocktoberfest at MCAS Cherry Point Cherry Point, NC

Oct 20 Sweetland Amphitheatre LeGrange, GA

Oct 21 Deep Roots Festival Milledgeville, GA

Oct 23 West Virginia University-Creative Arts Center Morgantown, WV

Oct 25 Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA

Oct 26 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Oct 27 Grunin Center For The Arts Toms River, NJ

Nov 3 Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI

Nov 9 Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY

Nov 11 Brown County Event Center Nashville, IN

Nov 12 SKYPAC Bowling Green, KY

Nov 14 Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX

Nov 16 Downstream Casino Resort Quapaw, OK

Nov 17 Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort Hot Springs, AR

Nov 18 IP Casino Resort & Spa Biloxi, MS

Nov 20 Montgomery Performing Arts Center Montgomery, AL

Nov 21 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Related Stories

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & The Monsters Announce Blue Monsters Tour

Blues Traveler Expand 35th Anniversary Tour

More Blues Traveler News