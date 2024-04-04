Enterprise Earth Deliver 'I, Divine' Video

Enterprise Earth have released the official music video for their song "I, Divine" which was directed by Nick Chance. The track comes from their latest album 'Death: An Anthology'.

Gabe Mangold said of the song and video, "'I, Divine' was one of the tracks written during our Tahoe Cabin writing session that quite literally started out as an inebriated mock of a Juicy J style trap beat, which is the piano melody you hear in the intro.

"Little did we know that upon returning to it the next day we found ourselves completely inspired by it and dove into writing a 'real' metal song that turned into one of our favorite songs on the record.

"For the video, we wanted to capture the playful and fun vibe we found while writing so what better way to do it than by making a mock rap music video??"

The video arrives as the band prepares to launch their Death: An Anthology North American Tour with Inferi, Crown Magnetar, and Tracheotomy as support. Watch the video and see the dates below:

Apr 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Underground

Apr 12 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Apr 13 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Apr 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of The Woods

Apr 16 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

Apr 17 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

Apr 18 - Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper MOVING FAST

Apr 19 - Missoula, MT @ ZACC

Apr 20 - Calgary, BC @ Dickens MOVING FAST

Apr 21 - Edmonton, BC @ Starlite MOVING FAST

Apr 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Apr 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar

Apr 25 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

Apr 26 - Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

Apr 27 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive (Jester's) MOVING FAST

Apr 28 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Apr 29 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

Apr 30 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre MOVING FAST

May 01 - Portland, ME @ House of Music

