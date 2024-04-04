Enterprise Earth Deliver 'I, Divine' Video

Enterprise Earth have released the official music video for their song "I, Divine" which was directed by Nick Chance. The track comes from their latest album 'Death: An Anthology'.
Gabe Mangold said of the song and video, "'I, Divine' was one of the tracks written during our Tahoe Cabin writing session that quite literally started out as an inebriated mock of a Juicy J style trap beat, which is the piano melody you hear in the intro.
"Little did we know that upon returning to it the next day we found ourselves completely inspired by it and dove into writing a 'real' metal song that turned into one of our favorite songs on the record.
"For the video, we wanted to capture the playful and fun vibe we found while writing so what better way to do it than by making a mock rap music video??"
The video arrives as the band prepares to launch their Death: An Anthology North American Tour with Inferi, Crown Magnetar, and Tracheotomy as support. Watch the video and see the dates below:
Apr 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Underground
Apr 12 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Apr 13 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
Apr 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of The Woods
Apr 16 - Portland, OR @ Dante's
Apr 17 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
Apr 18 - Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper MOVING FAST
Apr 19 - Missoula, MT @ ZACC
Apr 20 - Calgary, BC @ Dickens MOVING FAST
Apr 21 - Edmonton, BC @ Starlite MOVING FAST
Apr 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Apr 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar
Apr 25 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk
Apr 26 - Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club
Apr 27 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive (Jester's) MOVING FAST
Apr 28 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Apr 29 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
Apr 30 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre MOVING FAST
May 01 - Portland, ME @ House of Music
Enterprise Earth Unleash 'The Reaper's Servant'
Enterprise Earth Premiere 'King of Ruination' Video And Announce Album
Enterprise Earth Deliver 'Death Magick'
KISS Under New Ownership- Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release- more
Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed and Slipknot Lead Rocklahoma Lineup- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Eyes Closed' Video- Glass Animals- more
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Dayseeker Unplug For New 'Neon Grave' Video
Southtowne Lanes 'Go Cold' With New Video
The Suicide Disease Announce New Single 'Descent'
King Crimson's Jakko M. Jakszyk and Mel Collins Revisit 'I Talk To The Wind'
Lords Of Acid Announce North American Make Acid Great Again Tour
Hall & Oates' John Oates Shares Title Song From New 'Reunion' Album
Transatlantic Share 'Lay Down Your Life' Video From Morsefest
Punk Legends T.S.O.L. Share Fan Made Video For Their Version Of 'Sweet Transvestite'