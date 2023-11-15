Enterprise Earth Unleash 'The Reaper's Servant'

(Cosa Nostra) Enterprise Earth have released their latest heavy hitter "The Reaper's Servant" featuring the inimitable Darius Tehrani from Spite. Today's drop is taken from the band's forthcoming new album 'Death: An Anthology' out on Friday, February 2 (via MNRK Heavy).

Speaking on today's news, Enterprise Earth commented: "'Reaper's' is definitely for the real metalheads out there. Overall, I'd say this is the most aggressive and straight-to-the-point track on [Death: An Anthology] as it comes out of the gate breathing fire and does not let up until it's over. We were elated to have Darius on the track as he absolutely nailed the vibe for his part. His unmistakable voice and energy really sent the whole track to a new level of confidence and power."

Prior to today, the band unleashed "King of Ruination" (ft. Ben Duerr) which alongside the forthcoming album announcement, garnered high praise and palpable excitement from the likes of Loudwire, Guitar World, Knotfest.com, idobi Radio, Metal Injection, Lambgoat, amongst many others. Stream "The Reaper's Servant" (ft. Darius Tehrani).

