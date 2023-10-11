Enterprise Earth Premiere 'King of Ruination' Video And Announce Album

Death An Anthology Album Artwork

(Cosa Nostra) Enterprise Earth has announced their forthcoming new album, 'Death: An Anthology', that will feature some of deathcore's finest including but not limited to, Matt Heafy (Trivium), Darius Tehrani (Spite), and Wes Hauch (Alluvial).

The upcoming full-length will be released on Friday, February 2 (via MNRK Heavy). In celebration of the news, the band has unleashed their apocalyptic new single "King of Ruination" featuring Ben Duerr from Shadow of Intent along with the hauntingly brutal official music video directed by Nick Chance.

Speaking on today's news, the band shared: "'King of Ruination' ushers in the new era of Enterprise Earth, a violent and punishing force of groove-centric metal. This is merely a glimpse of what we have in store for you all on 'Death: An Anthology', thank you for listening."

Vocalist Travis Worland also commented: "Coming from a heinously religious upbringing and background, death has been at the forefront of my mind since childhood. Going to Hell, going to Heaven, going nowhere at all, being stuck between two polar opposite eternities. So, I wrote about it. From all manner of perspectives. The death of self, the death of someone or something important to you, the death of a relationship, the death of individuality, fantastical stories of what awaits us when we die. Death takes many forms and can be spoken of in so many different lights. This is my story of death and dying. This is 'Death: An Anthology'."

