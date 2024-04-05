Sierra Hull Featured On The Chet Atkins Tribute Album

(SRO) "All I Ever Need Is You," the second single from the upcoming multi-artist album We Still Can't Say Goodbye - A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins, has been released today (Friday, April 5) to all streaming platforms via Morningstar Music Productions, with digital distribution worldwide by MVD Entertainment. "All I Ever Need Is You" is performed by Sierra Hull, the 2x Grammy-nominated artist and award-winning mandolin and guitarist, songwriter and vocalist.

"Sierra wasn't yet a teenager the first time I met her," shares the album's producer Carl Jackson. "And she was already playing mandolin with a precision that can only be described as 'machine-like'. I later found out she was just as gifted on the guitar and a very talented vocalist as well, and her choice of 'All I Ever Need Is You' was inspired by Chet and Jerry Reed's version."

"All I Ever Need Is You," the Eddie Reeves/Jimmy Holiday co-written classic and the second single on We Still Can't Say Good Bye, features Sierra Hull on lead vocals and acoustic guitar and was recorded at Station West in Nashville, TN with Luke Wooten engineering and mixing. Additional musicians performing are Tony Creasman on drums and percussion, Kevin Grantt on bass and Carl Jackson harmonizing on vocals.

Featuring 15 tracks and 22 artists from the from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms, We Still Can't Say Goodbye - A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins was conceived and produced by 3-time Grammy-winning, bluegrass and country songwriter, producer and guitarist Carl Jackson. He is a longtime Glen Campbell collaborator, vocal arranger for TRIO II with Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton; Jackson also produced the 2003 Grammy-winning Country Album of the Year Livin', Lovin', Losin' - Songs Of The Louvin Brothers. He has additionally had songs recorded by Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Emmylou Harris, and Trisha Yearwood.

The track listing for WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE is as follows:

1. Mr. Guitar: Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P. & Michael Cleveland

2. Lover Come Back To Me: Brent Mason

3. Alley Cat: Ashley Campbell & Thor Jensen

4. So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad): Vince Gill & Bradley Walker featuring Eric Clapton

5. Yakety Axe: Ricky Skaggs with Charlie McCoy

6. Sleepwalk: Jerry Douglas & Bryan Sutton

7. In His Hands: Carl Jackson

8. Mr. Sandman: Gareth Pearson

9. Windy And Warm: Brad Paisley

10. How's The World Treating You: James Taylor & Alison Krauss

11. Caravan: Guthrie Trapp

12. All I Ever Need Is You: Sierra Hull

13. The Entertainer: John Knowles C.G.P. with Catherine Marx

14. I Still Can't Say Goodbye: Vince Gill

15. Freight Train: The Chester Bees

(Campbell, Clapton, Emmanuel, Gill, Hull, Jackson, Jensen, Knowles, Mason, Moore, Paisley, Pearson, Skaggs, Sutton and Trapp)

