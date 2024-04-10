CMT To Premiere Documentary 'A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins'

(SRO) WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE - "The Making of A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins and his Legacy Remembered" will air exclusively for three months on CMT premiering April 19 at 9 PM Central time.

The program is an engaging 1-hour documentary about the making of this tribute album to Chet Atkins featuring 22 artists (read full list of artists HERE) from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms. Due out April 19, it contains some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more. The documentary was executive produced by Martin Fischer and produced and directed by Kathryn Russ for Opry Entertainment Group.

Kathryn Russ, Producer shared, "The first day of filming was marked by Tommy Emmanuel's recording of 'Mr. Guitar.' However, it was his intimate stories that truly captured the essence of the man they sought to honor. Chet Atkins was more than just a talented producer, studio head, and guitarist; he was also a humble, caring mentor who left a profound impact on countless musicians. Everyone interviewed for the project, including Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and others, shared humorous and heartfelt stories. Grammy-winning Producer Carl Jackson helmed the tribute album which anchored our narrative. As a producer, 'Chet, We Still Can't Say Good Bye' meant more to me than mere documentation; it was a labor of love and a testament to the enduring legacy of the man known as Mr. Guitar."

Martin Fischer, Executive Producer added, "Producing this TV special on the making of the new tribute album for iconic Opry member Chet Atkins has been truly inspiring. It's been a remarkable experience witnessing legendary artists unite to honor Chet's legacy. Through this special, we hope viewers experience the timeless and lasting influence the extraordinary Chet Atkins had on country music."

Related Stories

Sierra Hull Featured On The Chet Atkins Tribute Album

Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Tribute Chet Atkins With 'Mr. Guitar'

News > Chet Atkins