Up and Coming Alt-Rockers The Warning Share 'Automatic Sun'

(Republic) On the fast track towards a major breakthrough, the alternative sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, unveil a new single entitled "Automatic Sun" and have shared ap erformance video from Tacte Pa'l Norte Festival.

The track was produced by Anton Delost and Dan Lancaster. It only increases anticipation for their anxiously awaited new full-length album, Keep Me Fed [LAVA/Republic Records], out June 28, 2024. Physical products will be available at RepublicRecords.com, featuring newly launched band member exclusive signed CDs as well as vinyl, t-shirts, and fan packs [CD/t-shirt or vinyl/t-shirt].

"Automatic Sun'' showcases yet another side of the enigmatic band. A head-nodding beat sets the tempo as a thick bassline thumps through slick claps. The groove turns on a dime, and a stomping riff takes hold. At the song's core, the chantable hook resounds with a lament, "Look what you're doing to me." With this new music, The Warning continues to shine brighter than ever.

Regarding the song, Dany shares, "It's about missing someone and the energy this person gives you. You're drawn into their gravitational pull and brightness-like an automatic sun."

To announce Keep Me Fed, the band shared not one, but two singles-"Hell You Call A Dream" and the Spanish-language "Qué Más Quieres." Beyond generating over 1 million total streams worldwide, the songs landed plugs from Rolling Stone Mexico, Rock Sound and more.

In talking about the story behind the decision to name the album Keep Me Fed, "throughout the whole process, the work was consuming us," says Pau. "By impacting everything we did, the album kept us fed both creatively and personally. We're inviting other people to participate and consume it too."

Keep Me Fed also features "MORE", which the band performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs, and the recently released fan favorite "S!CK" that is climbing the Active Rock charts. Revolver raved, "Like the Mexican sister-trio's previous output, it's undeniably infectious," and Classic Rock hailed it as a "shot-in-the-arm of propulsive, fire-spitting hard rock." Rolling Stone pegged it as one of "All The Songs You Need To Know This Week."

Thus far in 2024, The Warning performed at ShipRocked in the Caribbean, Mexico's prestigious Pa'l Norte and Vive Latino Festivals, and kicked off their month-long full-scale European tour. The tour marks the band's return to Europe after their own 2023 run of beyond sold out headline EU & UK dates in addition to their monumental run supporting MUSE & Royal Blood on their stadium tours. They also sold out shows across Mexico, South America including their largest show to date in Mexico City at the infamous Pepsi Center. Upcoming, the band just announced their first ever tour dates in Japan that includes a show with Band-Maid.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Fans can purchase tickets here: www.thewarningband.com/tour

The Warning are as hungry as ever on Keep Me Fed, and they're about to sink their teeth into 2024.

