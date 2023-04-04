The Warning Announce U.S. ERROR Tour

(Republic Records) The hard rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, will headline their very own ERROR Tour this spring with new music coming soon. Support comes from Plush and Holy Wars, rounding out a dynamic package of 21st century rising rock talent.

This jaunt, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on April 30 in San Diego, CA at House of Blues, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 23 at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA. A special fan presale goes live Tuesday, April 4 at 12 PM Eastern Time, while general on-sale begins Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time.

Last year, they notably played 100+ shows to packed crowds alongside Foo Fighters, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and Three Days Grace in addition to selling out their own MAYDAY Tour. In 2023, the band already shared the stage supporting Muse and Guns N' Roses. Watch the behind the scenes aftermovies - here. Upcoming in June, the band will once again support Muse for five dates across the UK & EU.



The group hit the road in support of their explosive full-length debut album, ERROR, out now via LAVA/Republic Records. It amassed over 110 million-plus streams and earned widespread critical acclaim.

ERROR TOUR DATES - NORTH AMERICAN LEG

April 30 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

May 2 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

May 3 - The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

May 4 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

May 6 - U Fest (KUPD) - Phoenix, AZ*

May 8 - Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

May 9 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

May 11 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

May 12 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

May 13 - Buzzfest (KBUZ) - Woodlands, TX*

May 14 - Godsmack (KEGL) - Dallas, TX*

May 16 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

May 17 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

May 18 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

May 19 - Welcome to Rockville Festival - Daytona Beach, FL*

May 21 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

May 22 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

May 23 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

*Not a Live Nation Date



ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

May 27 - Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) - Plymouth, UK

June 3 - Rock Im Ring Festival - Nurnberg, Germany

June 4 - Rock Am Ring Festival - Nurburgring, Germany

June 9 - Download Festival - Donington Park, UK

June 14 - Loud Fest - Zurich, Switzerland

June 15 - Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) - Lyon, France

June 20 - Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) - Huddersfield, UK

June 23 - Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) - Glassglow, UK

June 27 - Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) - Milton Keynes, UK

Oct 21 - Headline (Teatro Diana) - Guadalajara, MX

Oct 28 - Headline (Pepsi Center) - CDMX, MX

