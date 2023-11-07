Queensryche Revisiting Classics On The Origins Tour

(Chipster) Queensryche have announced that they will performing their self-titled EP and "The Warning" album in full on their upcoming "The Origins Tour" that will be launched next spring.

Although Queensryche would score multi-platinum albums and hit singles over their career, their fans have developed an undeniable love for the group's early releases - when they helped trailblaze a style of rock that combined elements of metal and prog. And for the first time ever, Queensryche will be performing both classic releases in their entirety as part of 'The Origins Tour.'

Launching on March 22, 2024 in Houston, TX at Hell's Heroes Festival and running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, FL, 'The Origins Tour' will see Queensryche - singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson, and drummer Casey Grillo - joined on most dates by another highly respected/influential band that also launched in the '80s, Armored Saint.

"We are thrilled to bring to you The Origins Tour!,' says La Torre. "This will be the first time in Queensryche's history that the EP and 'The Warning' will be performed live in their entirety. And to make this an even more stellar tour, we are so excited that our great friends and legendary metallers Armored Saint will be joining us as direct support. We are all proud to bring you this touring package and we can't wait to see you on the road."

Originally formed in 1982, Queensryche became one of rock's top bands on the strength of such albums as 1986's 'Rage for Order,' 1988's 'Operation: Mindcrime,' and 1990's 'Empire,' the latter of which spawned the hit single/video "Silent Lucidity." The band continues to be successful to this day - as evidenced by their latest studio offering in 2022 (and 16th overall), 'Digital Noise Alliance.'

And La Torre is especially looking forward to these upcoming special performances. "Join us for this unique and very special experience, as we celebrate the origins of Queensryche. Take hold!"

Mar 22 - Hell's Heroes Festival * - Houston, TX USA

Mar 23 - Tower Theatre * - Oklahoma City, OK USA

Mar 26 - Sycuan Casino * - El Cajon, CA USA

Mar 27 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA USA

Mar 28 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA USA

Mar 31 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA USA

Apr 2 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO USA

Apr 3 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO USA

Apr 5 - Ameristar Casino & Hotel * - Kansas City, MO USA

Apr 6 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO USA

Apr 7 - Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids, MI USA

Apr 9 - Coronado Theatre - Rockford, IL USA

Apr 10 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL USA

Apr 12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN USA

Apr 13 - State Theatre - Kalamazoo, MI USA

Apr 14 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI USA

Apr 16 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH USA

Apr 17 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH USA

Apr 19 - Phoenix Theatre - Toronto - CA

Apr 20 - Theatre Beanfield - Montreal - CA

Apr 21 - Elements - Kitchener - CA

Apr 24 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA USA

Apr 26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY USA

Apr 27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA USA

Apr 28 - Toad's - New Haven, CT USA

Apr 30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ USA

May 1 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA USA

May 3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY USA

May 5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC USA

May 7 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA USA

May 9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL USA

May 10 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL USA

May 11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL USA

May 12 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, FL USA

*no ARMORED SAINT

